Upon Further Review: Why Jerry Hughes was blown away by Bills Mafia's impact on Saturday's win

Bills Mafia, Jerry Hughes would like to buy you a drink.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran defensive end feels like you’re owed something after your effort in Saturday night’s 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Bills Stadium.
The official attendance for Saturday’s game is listed as 6,772. Hughes isn’t buying that, though.
“I'm telling you guys, I do not believe we had 6 or 7,000 people in our stadium, just because they caused two false starts backed up in the Ravens' own end zone,” Hughes said in his postgame videoconference with members of the Western New York media. “That crowd was roaring. It was electric, man. We could barely hear our middle linebacker, Tremaine (Edmunds), making calls, making checks, it was nothing like we had experienced throughout this season just because it had been so quiet in our stadium.
“We loved it. For them to cause those two false-start penalties like that, man, that's huge. We've got to figure out a way to tip our hats to them, get them some free meals or some drinks. Man, that's amazing – 6,700 people causing false starts.”
Hughes wasn’t the only one blown away by the impact of a crowd that was at only about a tenth of its capacity. The NBC broadcasting duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth raved about the impact those in attendance had.
“You know, this is kind of crazy,” Michaels said after Ravens tight end Mark Andrews jumped offside with 6:55 left in the second quarter. “The Bills said last week 6,700 people sounded like 67,000. We’re here, and I’ve got to tell you something: It does sound like almost 67,000.”
“I have never seen human beings cheer harder when a ball hits the uprights than what happened in this stadium twice tonight,” responded Collinsworth, referring to Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s two missed field goals. “I mean, it’s a party in here.”
As play continued, Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman committed another false start, putting Baltimore in a second-and-28 hole.
“Listen to this crowd. It’s the first time we’ve been in a stadium this season where you can truly jam the signals,” Michaels said.
“They are impacting the game – and they know it,” Collinsworth replied. “Look at ’em. Around here, they are going crazy right now! This town is just so alive with Bills fever. It’s amazing. This is some offense that they’re shutting down here, too. They are jamming this group up.”
Hughes played a big part in that. The veteran defensive end finished with a pair of sacks and six quarterback pressures, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Rushing mostly against Ravens right tackle Tyre Phillips, Hughes was a force all night.
“Jerry’s Jerry, man,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He’s been doing that for a long time. He comes to play every week and he had a hell of a game tonight. He was definitely a difference maker.”
Hughes now has five sacks in his postseason career – he set a single-game postseason record with three sacks against Houston last year – becoming just the fourth member of the franchise to reach that number, joining Darryl Talley (6.5), Jeff Wright (9.0) and Bruce Smith (14.5). Only Smith (four times) and Wright (three times) have had multiple-sack games in the postseason.
“Man that’s an honor,” Hughes said. “To be mentioned with Darryl Talley and big Bruce, that’s a big honor. Just walking into this building back in 2013, I used to see their faces plastered onto the walls. All the great quotes and great things they did for this organization. I certainly know all about those guys and it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as them.”
Since coming into the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2010, Hughes has hosted a party on the day of the AFC championship game. He’s canceling this year for the best reason possible.
“Oh man, it feels amazing,” he said. "I was telling the guys, you know, finally I don't have to host the AFC championship game at my house. People can actually sit back and they've got to watch me. The text messages are flying on my phone right now, 'What do we do?' For 11 years, they've been coming over.
“The guys in our locker room, this is something we talked about back in April. Coming together on Zoom chat, just sitting around talking football because we couldn't be face to face. And so for us to continue to just keep pounding that rock and worrying about the next game, not looking too far into the future, you know, it just goes to show what you can do.”
The partying Saturday night was left to the 6,700 fans lucky enough to be in attendance.
“Any time we get our crowd in the stadium, it’s electric,” Hughes said. “You want to do what you can to bring that win home. I think I speak for all of us that when you get that crowd cheering behind us, fatigue doesn’t really matter. You just want to go out there and go all out and leave it on the field so we can get this ‘W’ and get this feeling right here.”
While Hughes may want to pay back Bills fans, the truth is this: With two more wins, he’ll be the one who never pays for a drink in this town again.