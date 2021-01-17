Upon Further Review: Why Jerry Hughes was blown away by Bills Mafia's impact on Saturday's win

“Jerry’s Jerry, man,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He’s been doing that for a long time. He comes to play every week and he had a hell of a game tonight. He was definitely a difference maker.”

Hughes now has five sacks in his postseason career – he set a single-game postseason record with three sacks against Houston last year – becoming just the fourth member of the franchise to reach that number, joining Darryl Talley (6.5), Jeff Wright (9.0) and Bruce Smith (14.5). Only Smith (four times) and Wright (three times) have had multiple-sack games in the postseason.

“Man that’s an honor,” Hughes said. “To be mentioned with Darryl Talley and big Bruce, that’s a big honor. Just walking into this building back in 2013, I used to see their faces plastered onto the walls. All the great quotes and great things they did for this organization. I certainly know all about those guys and it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as them.”

Since coming into the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2010, Hughes has hosted a party on the day of the AFC championship game. He’s canceling this year for the best reason possible.