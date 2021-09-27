Upon Further Review: Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders proving to be an upgrade for Bills' offense

“It feels good. Obviously for me, this is my third organization in three years,” Sanders said. “The thing is, you’ve got to prove yourself all the time. When I was in Denver, the fans knew what I could do. To come to this fan base and prove myself, show everybody what I can do, it feels good. And I think it’s just a testament, at nighttime I’m going to close my eyes and go to sleep, it’s all the hard work that I put in.

“I mean, everybody sees the touchdowns and the catches, but they don’t see me limping through the house at 4 in the morning to go and use the bathroom and stuff like that. So, it’s just a testament to all the hard work and the perseverance that you go through to try and get a win on Sundays.”

Leading up to the game against Washington, Sanders spoke of his chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen, putting it at an eight on a scale of one to 10.

Asked where it landed after Sunday’s performance, when he caught five of six targets, Sanders said it was “10 out of 10.”

Sanders’ selflessness has perhaps most impressed his teammates through the first three weeks. It was telling when he called Devin Singletary’s 46-yard touchdown run against Miami one of the favorite plays of his career. Sanders threw a key block on that play.