Upon Further Review: Tyler Bass redeems himself with clutch, game-winning kick

A collective “are you kidding me?” – perhaps sprinkled in with another word – made its way through the press box in Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday.

The same was probably true in most living rooms in Western New York when Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter against the Lions, leaving the score at 25-22. That meant the Lions could tie the game with a field goal, which they did 2:17 later when Michael Badgley connected from 51 yards.

That still left 23 seconds on the clock, however, which proved to be enough time for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to get his team in position, and for Bass to redeem himself. The third-year veteran drilled a 45-yard field goal with just 2 seconds remaining, giving the Bills a much-needed Thanksgiving Day victory.

“You're going to have some of those,” coach Sean McDermott said of Bass’ missed extra point. “To be able to reset, let a player reset after making a mistake and come out – that's how you earn trust when you do that, right? When you can give a player that second chance right there. I didn't have to mess with him. I knew he's so mentally tough and he showed it again today.”

Bass hasn’t missed too many times this season. He had made 32 consecutive extra points this season and 104 overall before Thursday’s miss, and has also gone 23 of 26 on field goals. His 101 total points lead the NFL heading into the rest of the Week 12 schedule.

“Sometimes some things just don't go your way. I went through my process, hit a ball and just kind of hit it a little high, and unfortunately we missed it,” Bass said of the missed extra point. “But, that kick doesn't define your next kick. I just knew we were going to have another chance, given our offense. I just knew another chance is going to pop up and I had be ready for it. I just quickly reset and just got to my next process.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bass said the Bills were within his range after Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard gain that moved the ball to the Lions’ 39-yard line with 16 seconds left. Still, it would have been a 57-yard attempt from there – Bass’ season long this year is 56 yards – so when Allen picked up 12 yards on two quarterback runs on the next two plays, that made the attempt more manageable.

“T-Bass being able to have a short memory after that PAT, take the game – dude’s tough as nails,” Allen said. “That's tough to do for an NFL kicker. You just missed one, then stepping up to the plate to win a game."

“He's a great kicker,” linebacker A.J. Klein said. “I mean, he's got ice in his veins. You've got to have a short memory in this league. Not just offense, defense – all positions. Points matter, and T-Bass knows that more than anybody. ... It's a huge kick. It's a clutch kick. He's been doing that his whole career. Indoors, especially outdoors in Buffalo to do that repeatedly. He'll show up big time for us. Especially down the stretch here, he's going to be a key asset for us.”

Bass has made 12 consecutive field goals, his longest streak since hitting 16 in a row in 2021. His career success rate of 85.87% on field goals ranks second among kickers with at least 50 attempts in team history, behind only Stephen Hauschka (86.51%). Bass also moved into eighth place on the Bills’ all-time scoring list with 377 points.

“The more experience I have, the more times I kick and the more situations I've been through, I'm able to kind of get back to my baseline and kind of reset,” he said. “I have Reid Ferguson, who is an amazing snapper. I have Sam Martin, a great, phenomenal holder. I have them I can lean on and trust them and that helps me get to where I need to be.”

Bass said he got nothing but support on the sideline after his missed extra point.

“They have my back,” he said. “That's something I’m super grateful for. It feels amazing. Coach always preaches, do your 1/11th and that’s all I try to focus on every day, every week. I was able to go out and do my 1/11th and help my team win. It’s a good feeling when you put in all that work and it shows on the field.”