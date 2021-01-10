Upon Further Review: Tyler Bass plays off longest rookie field goal as just another kick

Fifty-three was the number for Tyler Bass on Saturday.
Kicking into the wind toward the scoreboard end of Bills Stadium in pregame warmups, the Buffalo Bills’ rookie kicker set his line at 53 yards away. From that point and in, Bass was comfortable trying a field goal.
As fate would have it, the Bills reached the 36-yard line in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, heading toward the scoreboard end zone. Quarterback Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass intended for John Brown on third-and-6.
Coach Sean McDermott left the offense on the field, attempting to get the Colts to jump offside. It worked earlier in the game, but not this time.
McDermott then took a timeout. It was decision time, but first the coach had a question that needed an answer.
“It was kind of into the wind, so our line was 53 yards, but coach asked me if I could back it up 1 yard,” Bass said.
Think about the magnitude of that request for a second. There was 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills held a 24-16 lead. A made field goal would give the Bills a two-possession lead, and a 97% chance of winning based on win probability. A miss would have given the Colts the ball near midfield, a touchdown and two-point conversion away from tying the AFC wild-card game.
Assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley needed Bass’ answer. Smiley would tell special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, who would then ultimately let McDrmott know.
“I said ‘Yeah,’ Bass said. Holder Corey Bojorquez “said ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ We hit one in warmups, so we felt pretty good about it. Didn’t try to overswing, just put a nice, good contact on the ball and let it play out.”
The end result was perfect. Bass drilled it right down the middle, with plenty of yards to spare.
“That was a phenomenal kick,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I thought they were trying to draw us offsides. I didn’t think he could make (it), given the little bit of breeze but hat’s off to them there.”
With his adrenaline pumping, the distance didn’t concern Bass.
“Warming up, we set the line at 53 yards, but we knew I had a little bit more in the tank if I hit it as hard as I can,” Bass said. “So I knew that if I put a good foot on it, good contact, we’d have a good shot. I appreciate coach for giving me a chance and the guys for going out there.”
Bass has done that time and again in the second half of the season. His only miss on a field goal since Week 7 came from 61 yards away against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Since that miss, he’s made 16 consecutive attempts. That also includes a 46-yarder against the Colts.
“Just one kick at a time,” Bass said of his approach. “I know I’m only as good as my next kick, so right now I’m going to enjoy tonight, but then flush it and move on to the next. Just really trusting myself, being composed, not trying to hit it harder than I need to hit it, not trying to do anything more than I have to – just kind of being myself. I still got some things to work on, but I’m happy with the win and moving on to the next.”
Bass said the Bills set two lines before games. One they felt comfortable kicking from, and a “drop dead” line that is as far as he can possibly kick the ball.
“I would say the Cardinals game it came up, when it was a 58-yarder they asked me and I told them ‘Yeah,’ ” he said. “It’s just kind of how I’m feeling, how the game’s playing out and how the weather is.”
Bass’ field goal Saturday was the longest in playoff history for a rookie. It also matched the longest in postseason history for the Bills, tying Steve Christie’s record from 1994 against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.
“I went out there and treated it just like any other kick, had no idea about any records or anything, I just knew it was a good chance to give my team some more points,” Bass said. “I just did what I would do on any other kick – ‘Bojo’ put it down, I had good contact when I hit it, watched it for a little bit and sure enough, it went in. I just celebrated a little bit, having fun just taking it all in.”
Bass’ teammates informed him that he had set the rookie record in the locker room after the game.
His reaction?
“That’s cool,” he said, as if it was no big deal at all. “I didn’t really try to think much of it, just another kick. But I had a little bit of excitement going out and just trusted the process and we executed.”