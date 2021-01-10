Upon Further Review: Tyler Bass plays off longest rookie field goal as just another kick

“Just one kick at a time,” Bass said of his approach. “I know I’m only as good as my next kick, so right now I’m going to enjoy tonight, but then flush it and move on to the next. Just really trusting myself, being composed, not trying to hit it harder than I need to hit it, not trying to do anything more than I have to – just kind of being myself. I still got some things to work on, but I’m happy with the win and moving on to the next.”

Bass said the Bills set two lines before games. One they felt comfortable kicking from, and a “drop dead” line that is as far as he can possibly kick the ball.

“I would say the Cardinals game it came up, when it was a 58-yarder they asked me and I told them ‘Yeah,’ ” he said. “It’s just kind of how I’m feeling, how the game’s playing out and how the weather is.”

Bass’ field goal Saturday was the longest in playoff history for a rookie. It also matched the longest in postseason history for the Bills, tying Steve Christie’s record from 1994 against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.