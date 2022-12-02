Upon Further Review: Tremaine Edmunds' absence – and return – proves his worth to Bills' defense

The Buffalo Bills got a taste of life without middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds last month.

It wasn’t pretty.

If it’s possible for a player’s market value to increase without playing in a game, that might have happened while Edmunds was sidelined because of heel and groin injuries. In the three games Edmunds missed either all or part of the defensive snaps – against Minnesota, Cleveland and Detroit – the Bills allowed 33, 23 and 25 points, respectively. Those are the three highest-scoring games of the season by opponents.

With Edmunds patrolling the middle of the field Thursday night, the Bills gave up just 242 yards and 10 points in a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Edmunds led the team with six tackles. On the surface, that might not seem like a big number, but they were impact tackles.

Here are the yards gained by New England on each of those plays in which Edmunds made the tackle: 0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 5 (which came on a third-and-6 play, forcing fourth down).

“It feels great to get our leader back,” defensive end Shaq Lawson said. “He’s the leader in the middle and things run through him. It was great to see him back. It started physical between all three levels of the ball and it was just great to see everybody physical.”

The Bills, of course, face a big decision on what to do with Edmunds following the season. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Of course, there will be plenty of time for that to be debated and sorted out.

For now, one thing is clear: The Bills have a better defense with Edmunds on the field.

He is second on the team with 71 tackles despite missing the aforementioned time, and has one sack, four passes defensed and five tackles for loss.

“Tremaine is one of our top players – one of our leaders on our defense,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last month.

While a case can be made that desiring an uptick in those "splash" plays from Edmunds – think, sacks, forced fumbles or recoveries, interceptions, etc. – is reasonable, it is also true the box score can't truly capture his weekly impact. How many passes does the opposing quarterback not throw, for example, because of Edmunds' wingspan as a 6-foot-5, 250-pound specimen?

Edmunds was able to play 100% of the defensive snaps against the Patriots. The 24-year-old – yes, he’s still just 24 – has been durable in his career, missing just four games in his first four seasons before 2022.

“Man, it felt good. You know, it’s never good missing games, but it felt really good and I’m healthy now,” Edmunds said of being back on the field. “No setbacks right now, so I just have to keep going and continue to trust and do what I have to do off the field to continue staying healthy.”

Edmunds and the Bills will get to enjoy a well-timed “mini bye” following their Week 13 win. That will provide some added time to recuperate heading into the final five games of the regular season and what they hope will be an extended postseason run.

“Our focus is on what’s ahead and we’re not looking back,” Edmunds said. “Obviously, there is nothing we can do back on those games. You know, if you only look in the past, you will trip going forward, so we just have to keep going. Each week is its own, and we just have to keep going because that’s what this game is all about.

"We can celebrate this week for sure, but come next week, we have to flip the page and continue to get better. It isn’t going to get any easier, so we just have to keep going and keep trusting the process.”

The Bills’ defense got hit in the mouth early when the Patriots scored on a 48-yard dump-off from Mac Jones that rookie Marcus Jones took to the house on New England’s second possession. From that point forward, however, the Patriots did not reach the end zone.

“There were a lot of momentum changes, but we found a way to win and that’s what it’s all about,” Edmunds said. “We stayed together and come halftime, it didn’t matter what the score was, we had to come out and finish the ball game and I thought the offense did a good job and the defense complemented it, which is what football is all about, playing complementary football.”