Upon Further Review: Tre’Davious White continues to round into form as secondary plays active role in Buffalo Bills' win

Tre’Davious White is determined to beat the odds.

It’s generally accepted that returning from a torn ACL for an NFL player is a two-year injury. Although he might make it back on the field after a year – as what White did for the Buffalo Bills after getting hurt on Thanksgiving night in 2021 – the player doesn’t truly feel like himself until two years have passed since he was hurt.

“I went into it knowing that, but I wanted to attack it, with me coming back in one year and being who I am,” White said Sunday after he helped the Bills to a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

White finished with two tackles and two passes defensed in the win, playing all 71 defensive snaps. The Bills had 10 passes defensed in the game, which matched their season high.

White has played in all the defensive snaps in four of the last five games and played 92% against Chicago in Week 16.

“He's worked hard, he really has,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of White. “Give credit to our training staff, as well. But his mindset appears to be in a totally different space right now. He's confident making plays on the ball and I would say our secondary made some key plays on the ball. Taron Johnson is another one that comes to mind, Kaiir (Elam), and that's important. You’ve got to be able to make plays on the ball, and we're starting to do that.”

That will need to continue Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town for a divisional round playoff game at 3 p.m. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow and a trio of terrific receivers, the Bengals will be a huge challenge for the Bills’ secondary. White continuing to get back to the form that made him an All-Pro in 2020 would be a most welcome development.

Buffalo Bills' next opponent: A first look at the Cincinnati Bengals For the first time in 34 years, it will be the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meeting in the playoffs. The teams’ AFC divisional round game is set Sunday at 3 p.m. for Highmark Stadium on CBS.

“We’re winning, so it makes it much better,” he said. “Like I said in weeks previous, man, this is a long journey for me. Still getting back, still rehabbing it, still doing everything that I can to stay on top of the rehab process and getting ready for games and practicing my craft. So, it's something that I'm going to have to attack.

"This is my new normal now. So, hopefully I can continue to do what I'm doing. The training staff has been great. Those guys helping me out and continue to rehab my knee, to make sure I'm ready for practice, make sure I'm ready for the game. … I've been doing the best I could, and I've been having help along the way, so those guys have been making it real great for me.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills have an interesting mix in their secondary at the moment. White is getting back to himself, safety Jordan Poyer is playing through various injuries and the team has mostly used a rotation at the second outside cornerback spot between Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam – although Elam took a big step forward with an interception against the Dolphins. Additionally, the group is using third-string safety Dean Marlowe in place of Micah Hyde and Damar Hamlin next to Poyer.

It speaks to the job fiery defensive backs coach John Butler has done in getting the group ready.

“If you ever see him on game day, he's so scrappy,” White said of Butler. “Well, during practice and everything. … Our coach is so fiery, and he's so competitive. So, he breathes that into us. So, we know going into the game, (Jaylen) Waddle and (Tyreek) Hill, those guys are the best in the league, so we got to match the intensity, and we knew that we're going to have to go up there and face them and make it tough for them, knowing that we're not going to completely shut them out. Just make it extremely tough on them, just land on ’em, just try to make it as tough as we can for ’em. And fortunate enough, we were able to get our hands on footballs today and knock them out.”

Marlowe also got into the act, with a pair of passes defensed, including a first-quarter interception of Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. After the game, Marlowe said that might have been a bit fortuitous.

“Schematically, I wasn't in the right position, to be honest,” he said. “I knew I messed up, but I can only try and make the best out of the situation, and I think my instincts kind of kicked in there to get back where I needed to be. I’d just seen him quickly throw the ball and just put my hands up and grabbed it.”

Any golfer who has ever sliced one into the woods only to see it hit a tree and bounce back into the fairway knows what that’s called.

“You living right, man!” White told Marlowe during their news conference.

“I'm living right!” Marlowe agreed. “Got to be living right. You know, just for me to be schematically not in the right position, but for me to kind of have a panic mode and get back and make a play. Hey, like, if you're not in the right position, you better make a play. Better make it, and I made it.”

Hyde won’t be back Sunday against the Bengals, meaning Marlowe will again be called upon. The secondary will have to work together against one of their toughest opponents of the season. The Bengals had early success in moving the ball through the air during the Week 17 game against the Bills that was eventually canceled after Damar Hamlin's medical emergency.

“When things are tough, you’ve got to lean on people,” he said. “No person is superhuman. We all need people. So, just the great leadership from up top and the leaders on our team, it's a domino effect. We all trust in one another and we believe in one another.”