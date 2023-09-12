EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Stefon Diggs showed up and showed out Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, the rest of the team’s receiving options mostly no showed during a 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Diggs finished with a game-best 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, looking every bit like one of the best receivers in the NFL. Combined, the team’s seven other players to make a reception finished with 19 catches for 134 yards – an average of just 7.1 yards per catch.

Running back James Cook was next on the Bills with six targets, but those produced just four catches for 17 yards.

A reliable second option was sorely lacking. Naturally, that demands a closer look at the numbers produced by No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. As you might expect, they’re not pretty.

Davis ran 47 pass routes, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, which was 94% of the team’s passing plays. He was targeted just four times, and finished with 32 receiving yards, which was an average of 0.68 yards per route run. By comparison, Diggs finished with 2.22 yards per route run. As usual, Davis’ average depth of target was deep, at 18.8 yards. Again, by comparison, Diggs was at 10.7.

“We had a tough game today, but we’ll shake back and get back,” Davis said after the loss. “Just trying to get in a rhythm; we found that sometimes, and sometimes we were kind of off beat, so we just have to find a way to stay in the rhythm. We have to clean some things up and do better.”

While the Bills need more from Davis, it’s unfair to single him out against the Jets. Tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid had nearly identical numbers. Knox ran 39 patterns, according to PFF, while Kincaid ran 38 in his first professional game. Each was targeted four times, with Kincaid making four catches for 26 yards and Knox finishing with three catches for 25 yards. Kincaid averaged 0.68 yards per route run, just slightly better than Knox’s 0.64.

It was encouraging that Kincaid caught every ball thrown his way, and there is reason to be optimistic he can develop into a consistent, reliable option for quarterback Josh Allen. It’s a lot to ask of Kincaid, however, to be the team’s No. 2 receiving option week in and week out as a rookie.

That job needs to belong to Davis.

“We just didn't get the opportunity to see eye-to-eye on the field a lot of times,” Davis said. “I don't know, I feel like it just happens when guys can't get on the same page and that's going to happen.”

When it does, someone else has to step up. The Bills cycled through their remaining three receivers behind Diggs and Davis, but none produced much. Deonte Harty played 15 snaps (22%), Trent Sherfield played 11 (16%) and Khalil Shakir played just seven (10%). Harty ran 13 pass routes, while Shakir and Sherfield ran six each.

Harty managed just 9 yards on three catches, while Shakir and Sherfield were not targeted.

“At the end of the day, I still had a chance to win it and that's one thing I'll always have is just the confidence to go out there and get it done,” Allen said. “We prepared so hard. The effort was there. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities.”

One huge problem for the offense was being behind the sticks, which head coach Sean McDermott mentioned in his postgame news conference. A closer look at the Bills’ drive starts shows just how big of a problem that was.

Of the Bills’ 11 first downs to start drives, five started with a loss of yardage – either by penalty or a negative play –and one of them was Allen’s lost fumble.

“I really felt like most of the night our first-down efficiency wasn't great,” McDermott said. “We were off schedule and when you're against a good defense, it's hard to come back from being off schedule. You got to stay on schedule, first-down efficiency is important so you stay ahead of the chains and in the favorable third-down or second-down situations to set up a third down. So you stay two-dimensional as an offense. That's where it's harder as a defense to know what you're about to do. But when you're off schedule and you're in the gun and you're in the dropback game, that's an unhealthy thing.”

It's up to the coaching staff to get things right and healthy in a hurry.