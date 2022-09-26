Upon Further Review: Short-yardage situations have stressed Bills' offense in recent weeks

The go-ahead points were right there for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

All the offense needed to do was punch it in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, and it couldn’t have been in a much better position to do so. After running back Devin Singletary gained 4 yards on a second-and-1 play from the Miami 6-yard line, the Bills had a first-and-goal at the Dolphins’ 2-yard line with 2:36 remaining.

On first down, Singletary plowed forward for 1 yard, putting the Bills on the doorstep as the two-minute warning arrived.

Then, disaster struck.

On second down, quarterback Josh Allen was stopped for a 1-yard loss on a rushing attempt.

Allen threw incomplete on both third and fourth down, giving the ball back to Miami.

“We got the ball down inside the 1-yard line again and didn't execute there,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “So just things we can learn and grow from.”

That failure to execute cost the Bills a game against a division rival the Bills should have won. It also underscored what has been a trouble spot for the offense in the last two weeks.

The Bills have run 25 plays in the past two games in which they have needed either 1 or 2 yards for a first down or touchdown in goal-to-go situations. They have been successful in converting a first down or scoring a touchdown on 13 of them.

Not surprisingly, they have overwhelmingly relied on Allen in those situations, given that he is their best player. Allen is 9 of 16 passing in short-yardage situations, for 53 yards and one touchdown. He’s been sacked once for a loss of 1 yard. Eight of Allen’s completions have converted a first down or touchdown – the other one, which went to Stefon Diggs, lost 1 yard.

The Bills have run just eight times, compared to 16 passes. They have been in shotgun formation for 20 of the 25 plays, including six of the eight running plays.

Allen has carried the ball three times, although not all of them might have been designed runs. He has converted the first down twice.

Zack Moss, thought to be the Bills’ short-yardage back, has just one carry. He was stopped for no gain. Moss was also targeted for an Allen pass, but it was incomplete.

James Cook has converted both of his short-yardage runs, although one of them came on a fourth-and-1 play as the Bills were running out the final minutes of the blowout win over the Titans, so it wasn’t in a pressure situation.

Singletary has gone 1 for 2 on his two carries in short yardage, both of which came in the fourth quarter against Miami.

On a percentage basis, the Bills were better in short yardage against the Dolphins than they were against Titans, as they converted 40% of their chances against Tennessee (4 of 10) compared to 60% (9 of 15) against Miami. The failures against Tennessee, however, are more easily forgotten, because the game was a lopsided victory.

Against Miami, that last goal-line sequence is hard to shake.

“We've got to find a way to get it in the end zone there,” Allen said. "We really beat ourselves tonight. Credit to them, they had a really good game plan. They came out and did what they had to do. There's obviously plays we want back, and that's going to happen over the course of every single game – this one especially.”

Going back to the 2020 season and the “Hail Murray” loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Bills have played nine games decided by a touchdown or less. They are 1-8 in those games, with the only win coming in the 2020 wild-card playoff round against the Colts. They have lost seven consecutive one-score games, including all six last year and Sunday against Miami.

After the loss to the Dolphins, McDermott didn’t even ask his team to stand for his postgame address.

“I didn't even bring them up because they couldn't move,” he said. “That was a heck of an effort. Never want to come up short. There's no ribbons for second place, and they know it. They know it. So we go back, we learn from this, and I think we did – I think we'll learn things that were really good about today. One of those is the guts and heart and the intangibles of our football team, and I think we'll learn some things that weren't very good today, which led to the result we got.”