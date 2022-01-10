Upon Further Review: Secondary's show of solidarity after division-clinching win speaks volumes

“I think it just shows just love that we have for each other,” Poyer said. “Like, these are my best friends right here, you know what I'm saying?
"I grind out for these guys on and off the field any day of the week and even No. 27 right here. So it just goes to show, Micah and I've been here five years, Levi, four, Taron four, Dane two. We've just been putting the work in ever since we stepped foot in this building, so it's extremely special to win this thing at home, win the AFC East at home, and we definitely wish 27 was here. But you know, we know he's going to bounce back.”
The show of solidarity even made Bills coach Sean McDermott crack a smile during his postgame news conference, which can be rare.
“I think that just really personifies our team,” McDermott said. “They're together in every way, shape and form. And when they lose a guy like that, or anyone for that matter whether it's ‘Zim’ (Justin Zimmer) or Ike (Boettger), those three guys are good football players, and good human beings. We miss those guys and they're right here with us in the locker room and they're a big part of this.”
Before coming out for their news conference, members of the secondary had a FaceTime call with Tre'Davious White, who is rehabbing from knee surgery.
“He's just excited for us,” Poyer said. “He's excited to be a part of this journey. I'm sure he's itching to get back.”
When White went down with a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against New Orleans, there were legitimate questions about how the secondary would survive without him. The 26-year-old is a former first-team All-Pro who the coaching staff made no secret of being unable to replace.
"It was hard for me, especially, because that’s my guy," Wallace said last week. "I’ve been across from him for the last couple years and just knowing I wasn’t going to be able to finish the year with him after all the work that he puts in – I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard this time and time again – he’s one of the hardest workers in the building. Just for me personally, that really hurt. It messed me up a little mentally, to be honest with you, as it did some of the other people."
Wallace knew without White, he would have to shoulder more of the load in the secondary as the team's No. 1 cornerback. White, though, has stayed active in assisting his teammates any way he can.
"He’s still around the building," Wallace said. "He came out here and makes us laugh on his motorcycle and his scooter. Just always around and still trying to help out. I still don’t feel like I’m alone out there. He texted me after the (Atlanta) game: 'Do you want to watch film? Like, let’s talk about this.' He’s still an All-Pro off the field, too. He’s a professional and I’ve gotten to the point where I’m at right now because of him and his leadership that he gives me."
Wallace said White staying as involved as he has since getting hurt has been a big assistance for both he and Jackson.
"I think a lot of people when they have surgery, they’re kind of to themselves in their own zone and trying to recover. That’s not Tre’Davious at all," he said. "He’s one of the best teammates I’ve had and one of the best friends I have on this planet. Time and time again, he just comes through for us. No matter the pain he’s going through with his rehab, he’s always trying to critique me. I’m like, actually, 'I get it, bro. Relax man. Just worry about yourself.' He just wants the best for me. And so you love to have a guy like that in your corner."
The Bills aren’t just surviving without White – their secondary is thriving. After holding the Jets to just 87 passing yards Sunday, the Bills finished the year with the No. 1 passing defense in the NFL, allowing just 163.0 yards per game. Along with that, the defense led the league in fewest total yards per game (272.8) and fewest points per game (17.0).
“In the NFL,” Hyde asked during his news conference.
Yes, Micah.
“Us, the Bills?” he asked for further confirmation.
Support Local Journalism
Yes.
“You sure?”
YES.
“Crazy,” Poyer said with a laugh. “The boys work hard, man. Can you say those numbers again?”
The Bills allowed just one 300-yard passer all season. In the six games since White got hurt, the secondary allowed an average of 161.2 yards per game. That number is skewed a bit by two outliers.
In the first meeting against the Patriots in a windstorm, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three passes that gained 19 yards. The Bills then had their worst game of the season in the secondary the following week against Tampa Bay, when Tom Brady torched them for 353 yards.
During the four-game winning streak that followed, the secondary has held every opposing quarterback to less than 200 passing yards.
To be clear, nobody is suggesting the Bills are better without White. If we’re being fair, the secondary hasn’t had to go up against a Murderer’s Row of quarterbacks – the shell of Cam Newton, Jones again, Matt Ryan and rookie Zach Wilson doesn’t strike fear in an opposing defense.
There is no need to apologize for the schedule, though, while also understanding that bigger challenges potentially await in the postseason.
“We got a great group of guys, guys that just come in ready to work,” Poyer said. “Dane's been ready since he came in the building, and just kind of waiting for his moment. You know, obviously playing behind Tre'Davious and behind Levi, just waiting for his moment. When he's come into to the games, he's done everything that we've asked him to do. He's a guy that I know I can trust, both him and Levi.
“I give him a call. I know I can trust him, that he knows how to execute. He knows how to run the call. And you know, that's all you ask for as a competitor. Both these two up here, man, I don't think they get enough credit around the league. Both of these guys are just straight ballers and help our defense out so much. They do some things that allow Micah and I to make plays on the football.”
Jackson in turn credited Hyde and Poyer for their leadership in getting him ready for the big stage.
“I mean, they have full confidence in me,” he said. “All year, even when I come in and get reps in practice, you know, they lift me up. They make sure I'm locked in and tell me what's coming – all that type of stuff. These guys, these vet guys, they've been doing it for a long time, and I'm just happy I could come in and contribute with them.”
The Bills set a franchise record in holding the Jets to just four first downs Sunday. The 53 net yards allowed was also second fewest in franchise history for a single game, trailing just a Dec. 12, 2004, game against Cleveland in which the defense allowed just 26.
“It's just a blessing to be a part of this defense, honestly,” Hyde said. “We show up each and every week of practice, we try to get better. We emphasize takeaways and the D-line getting after the quarterback and, you know, back seven getting after the football. This is obviously a blessing that just goes to show what we were able to do tonight. Just a love that we have on this defense, guys just want to go out there and play for each other, and that's what they did tonight.”