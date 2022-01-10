Upon Further Review: Secondary's show of solidarity after division-clinching win speaks volumes

“He's just excited for us,” Poyer said. “He's excited to be a part of this journey. I'm sure he's itching to get back.”

When White went down with a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against New Orleans, there were legitimate questions about how the secondary would survive without him. The 26-year-old is a former first-team All-Pro who the coaching staff made no secret of being unable to replace.

"It was hard for me, especially, because that’s my guy," Wallace said last week. "I’ve been across from him for the last couple years and just knowing I wasn’t going to be able to finish the year with him after all the work that he puts in – I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard this time and time again – he’s one of the hardest workers in the building. Just for me personally, that really hurt. It messed me up a little mentally, to be honest with you, as it did some of the other people."

Wallace knew without White, he would have to shoulder more of the load in the secondary as the team's No. 1 cornerback. White, though, has stayed active in assisting his teammates any way he can.