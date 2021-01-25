Upon Further Review: Running game failures finally catch up to Bills against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – For much of the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills were content with their running game being an afterthought.
That's understandable when the opposing defense doesn’t have an answer for the passing game.
However, that was not the case Sunday night in the AFC championship game. The host Kansas City Chiefs had a game plan against quarterback Josh Allen that they executed perfectly, and the Bills had no plan B.
“I thought there were times when we did get a little bit of production running, but not enough overall,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after his team’s 38-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. “Obviously, we’ve got to possess the ball in order to keep their offense off the field and can’t end up in second down-and-long, third down-and-long situations because of the way they play.”
Running back Devin Singletary was held to just 17 yards on six carries, capping what was a massively disappointing second season. After rushing 151 times for 775 yards (5.1 yards per carry) as a rookie, Singletary was limited to 687 yards on 156 carries (4.4 yards per rush) during the 2020 season, despite playing four more games.
Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once and hit just twice in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills.
His production in the postseason was worse. Singletary managed just 63 yards on 16 carries against Indianapolis, Baltimore and Kansas City.
Singletary also was responsible for a play that will be widely viewed as one of the key turning points in Sunday’s loss. Facing second and 7 from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen lofted an accurate pass to Singletary in the right flat. The running back momentarily took his eye off the ball, though, and dropped the pass. The Bills punted the ball after failing on third down and the Chiefs were in the end zone a short time later after a 50-yard gain on the first play after the change of possession.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills made a switch at that point, using veteran T.J. Yeldon as the primary running back. Before the drop, Singletary had five carries for 16 yards and one catch for 2 yards. He touched the ball just twice after the drop in the final 42:46 of the game.
Singletary ended up sharing snaps with Yeldon, with each of them playing 38 – 52% of the offensive total. That was not the plan after rookie Zack Moss was hurt in the wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis.
The day after the win over the Colts, McDermott said most of the rushing responsibilities would land on Singletary.
“There was no way I was gonna to miss a playoff game," he said.
“That's where we'll start, and he's very aware of that and more than capable and he's done that before,” the coach said.
Singletary, though, did not show that against the Chiefs. It is telling that the team lost so much faith in him after one dropped pass that they turned to Yeldon, who had been a healthy inactive whenever Singletary and Moss were available in the regular season.
“I’m not really sure,” quarterback Josh Allen said when asked about what needs to be done to spark the running game. “I mean, we threw it a lot this year and (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll has done a lot of statistics on the more efficient types of play calling on first and second down.”
The lack of a consistent run game was not a major detriment to the Bills during the regular season. As Allen pointed out, “finishing second in scoring is no slouch.”
The Bills ranked 20th in both rushing yards per game (107.7) and yards per rush (4.2) during the regular season. Not great, but passable. In the postseason, however, that average dropped to 85.7 yards per game, the worst among any team to play more than one game in the playoffs.
“Obviously, we’d love to get the run game going each and every game,” Allen said. “But again, with a team that just continues to score like the Kansas City offense, you’ve got to be able to match that. Sometimes with running the ball, it takes the clock away, makes it a (shorter) game. You got to score points to keep up with them. I appreciate our guys and they run the ball hard. Motor’s fantastic out of the backfield catching passes, too, and T.J. did a really good job last night. So, again, we’ll work on it and we’ll find ways to be better for sure.”