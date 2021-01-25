Upon Further Review: Running game failures finally catch up to Bills against Chiefs

Singletary also was responsible for a play that will be widely viewed as one of the key turning points in Sunday’s loss. Facing second and 7 from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen lofted an accurate pass to Singletary in the right flat. The running back momentarily took his eye off the ball, though, and dropped the pass. The Bills punted the ball after failing on third down and the Chiefs were in the end zone a short time later after a 50-yard gain on the first play after the change of possession.

The Bills made a switch at that point, using veteran T.J. Yeldon as the primary running back. Before the drop, Singletary had five carries for 16 yards and one catch for 2 yards. He touched the ball just twice after the drop in the final 42:46 of the game.

Singletary ended up sharing snaps with Yeldon, with each of them playing 38 – 52% of the offensive total. That was not the plan after rookie Zack Moss was hurt in the wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis.

The day after the win over the Colts, McDermott said most of the rushing responsibilities would land on Singletary.

“That's where we'll start, and he's very aware of that and more than capable and he's done that before,” the coach said.