Upon Further Review: Run defense took step back Sunday – cause for concern or no big deal?

Von Miller was just like everyone else who watched Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

He was confused about why, trailing by 17 points in the second half, the Packers kept running the ball – and in turn, the clock – during what ended up as a 27-17 victory by the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

“I was taken aback a little bit because I'm like, ‘Hey, y’all got to pass the ball, don't y’all?’ That's just me," Miller said after the game. “Of course, I want to get sacks and I want to rush the passer, and I want to do all this stuff. So I was like, ‘OK, they’ve got to start passing the ball. They’ve got to start passing the ball.’ But nope, they just kept on running.

“I even asked Aaron Rodgers on that fourth-and-1, I was like, ‘Hey, you're not going to drop back and pass the ball?’ I'm not going to tell you what he said because that’s my guy. I don’t want to get anything started. I was just … it was a shocker for me personally.”

Of course, there is a logical reason the Packers stayed with the run for as long as they did. It was working. Green Bay’s two running backs – Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon – combined for 197 yards on 30 carries. Add in an 11-yard scamper by Rodgers, and the Packers rushed for a whopping 208 yards.

The question then is this: Should the Bills be concerned their run defense – which came into the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL – was exposed to such a degree, or was trading rushing yards for time off the clock in the second half a game defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was more than happy to play?

“I was expecting them to throw the ball earlier, but I think they were trying to manage the game and keep the ball out of our offense’s hands a little bit so they stuck with the run,” linebacker Matt Milano said. “It was working for them, but they were down 17 at that point, so didn't work out for them.”

“I mean, at the end of the day, you just want to win the game,” Miller said. “I felt like we had the momentum for the most part, about 85% of the game. I've been in the league 12 years and sometimes things just happen. You want to just keep them to 15 yards a game, like every game, but sometimes they figure some stuff out. Sometimes they're prepared. They were prepared today. They came ready to play, run game was open for them.”

Judging any team based solely on its stats comes with some risk. For example, the Bills’ No. 1 run defense ranking coming into Sunday night was surely helped by the lopsided nature of some of their victories. In normal circumstances, teams abandon the run when they’re down big in the second half – even if that wasn’t true for the Packers. Still, the Bills also ranked No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ run-defense “DVOA,” which stands for defense-adjusted value over average and compares a team’s performance to a league baseline based on situation. In other words, it looks beyond just what the run numbers say.

So the Bills’ run defense is very good. It simply did not have a good night against the Packers. Again, though, should anyone care all that much?

Consider this: The Bills played nickel defense the entire game. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson played all 66 defensive snaps. Johnson stayed on the field even when the Packers went with "22" personnel – meaning two running backs and two tight ends on the field. That says a couple of things. No. 1, the Bills have 100% trust in Johnson in every situation, which is a huge luxury for Frazier. No. 2, by not putting a third linebacker on the field at any point, the Bills basically said they were OK with the Packers gaining yards on the ground.

“I was shocked that they ran the ball so much,” Miller said. “They have Aaron Rodgers and with previous bouts (against him), I was just expecting him to have a little bit more control. So, I was kind of anticipating him passing the ball a little bit more, and they just kept running and running and running. I think, for me personally, it just caught me off guard. I had some lanes open where they could run the ball and stuff because I was just playing the pass.

“I'm looking at the scoreboard and I'm seeing it went by 17 points, it's two minutes left in the third quarter and I’m thinking that they got to start passing the ball soon. But nope, they just kept running it. They ran the ball well, it was just a weird feeling because you want to go out there and you want to blow teams out and we're so used to blowing teams out. But, a win is a win and I'm grateful for each and every win that we get. It was great team win today, offense played well. Other than the run game today, I feel like we played well. Just stack it up in the win column, and we’ll just keep moving.”

We’ll pause here once more to ask what Packers coach Matt LaFleur was thinking using such a deliberate approach while down by three possessions in the second half?

“They had the run game cooking before that,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “When they did run down 17 a little bit, but with Aaron Rodgers, too, he just he has an uncanny way to bring his team back and in a hurry. So they probably feel comfortable in that situation doing that, knowing who they have at quarterback and how well he operates and how quickly he can score. So, I was maybe a little bit surprised but it wasn't out of the question that they would run the ball in those situations.”

On Sunday, the Bills travel to face the Jets. New York would love to not have to lean on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who doesn’t look much better this year as compared to his rookie season. After that, the Bills will face two of the better running backs in the league in consecutive weeks – Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb.

“We've got to make some adjustments, that's for sure,” McDermott said after the game when asked if he felt the need to address the run defense this week so that it does not become a bigger issue. "It's not just that. It's that, plus about a list of other things from tonight's game and again, it starts with me putting the players in a better position offensively, defensively and special teams because we didn't play our best game tonight. That was the goal is to play a better game than we played last week. We didn't get that done, so back to the drawing board.”