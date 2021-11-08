Upon Further Review: Production from Bills' running backs has disappeared over last 4 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Sean McDermott’s goals in every football game is to turn the opponent into a one-dimensional team. In doing so, that team becomes easier to defend.
Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills’ head coach, his own team has fallen into that category. The Bills have displayed an absolute inability to run the ball, and it’s more than just a one-week problem.
In the past four games – essentially a quarter of the season – Buffalo’s two running backs have combined for 182 yards on 54 carries, an average of just 3.37 yards per rush. Devin Singletary has 96 yards on 24 carries (4.0 yards per rush), while Zack Moss has 86 yards on 30 carries (2.87 yards per rush).
Those would be considered low output over two games. Over four, it’s almost inconceivable.
“That’s a huge issue right now for us,” McDermott said after Sunday’s disheartening 9-6 loss to the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. "You’ve gotta be able to run the football when it’s handed off. I think we were at nine carries for what, 22 yards with the backs? That’s not good enough.”
It’s even worse than those meager numbers would suggest. Moss gained 7 yards on a give-up, third-and-20 draw play with 21 seconds left in the first half from the Bills’ 22-yard line. That means the other eight carries by the two gained just 15 yards – less than 2.0 yards per attempt.
Answers for what went so wrong with the running game were in short supply immediately after Sunday’s game.
“Just keep trusting it,” a seething quarterback Josh Allen said. “Our guys are running hard. That’s about it.”
If only it were that simple.
Allen has been the Bills’ only legitimate threat on the ground over the last month, gaining 190 yards on 33 attempts – an average of 5.76 yards per attempt. Allen’s ability to make plays on the ground is a big part of the rushing attack, but it shouldn’t be the only rushing attack.
Of course, the running backs are not the only ones at fault. To a man, the Bills’ offensive line turned in an embarrassing performance against the Jaguars – one of the worst in recent memory. It was so bad that it’s hard to see how the coaching staff doesn’t make some sort of changes. The challenge there, of course, is two starters are currently injured – left guard Jon Feliciano and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown.
Feliciano will miss at least two more games with a strained calf, while Brown’s status remains murky after he’s missed the past two games with a back injury. That the Bills are desperate for his return is a good indication of just how disheartening things look at the moment.
Somewhat amazingly, the Bills still rank 11th in rushing yards per game, at 111.8, and 12th in yards per attempt, at 4.44. Those figures are going in the wrong direction, however, at a time when the running game figures to take on added significance.
There are some who would prefer the Bills to ignore the run game entirely, but that’s not conceivable. It’s true the Bills’ identity as an offense is the passing game, as it should be with Allen throwing to Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley.
But if the defense doesn’t have to worry about the Bills running the ball even a little bit – and right now they have no reason to – it makes it harder to throw the ball, which was clear Sunday.
"When you don't give your quarterback time early even when the pocket is clean, you kind of feel someone breathing down your neck," center Mitch Morse said. "It's just human nature. I would do the same exact thing. I mean, you can't put this on one person. Every person's got a little bit of blame in this. And that's the frustrating part and it's the beautiful part. So you can only point at yourself."