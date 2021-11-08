Upon Further Review: Production from Bills' running backs has disappeared over last 4 games

Answers for what went so wrong with the running game were in short supply immediately after Sunday’s game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Just keep trusting it,” a seething quarterback Josh Allen said. “Our guys are running hard. That’s about it.”

If only it were that simple.

Allen has been the Bills’ only legitimate threat on the ground over the last month, gaining 190 yards on 33 attempts – an average of 5.76 yards per attempt. Allen’s ability to make plays on the ground is a big part of the rushing attack, but it shouldn’t be the only rushing attack.

Of course, the running backs are not the only ones at fault. To a man, the Bills’ offensive line turned in an embarrassing performance against the Jaguars – one of the worst in recent memory. It was so bad that it’s hard to see how the coaching staff doesn’t make some sort of changes. The challenge there, of course, is two starters are currently injured – left guard Jon Feliciano and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown.

Feliciano will miss at least two more games with a strained calf, while Brown’s status remains murky after he’s missed the past two games with a back injury. That the Bills are desperate for his return is a good indication of just how disheartening things look at the moment.