Upon Further Review: Previously a strength, second half of games has become horror show for Bills since bye week

The Buffalo Bills’ run of second-half dominance has come to an emphatic end following the team’s bye week.

In their six games before the break, the Bills outscored opponents by a whopping 84-17 in the second half as part of a 5-1 start to the season. That included the defense pitching four shutouts.

In the three games since the break, the Bills have been outscored, 43-12, in the second half and overtime – a big reason why their record is just 1-2 in that time. That includes the offense failing to score a touchdown in all three games.

“I think it's worth a deeper dive again this week,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We look at it and study it. We haven't scored touchdowns in the second half, so we've got to go back and look at what's been different the second half and what's been different compared to the first half.”

What’s most frustrating for the Bills is the team has been able to move the ball in the second half of games – it just can’t finish drives. Against Minnesota on Sunday, the Bills gained 236 yards in the second half.

“I would say it's mostly just execution,” center Mitch Morse said. “Coordinators are firing up good stuff. We got stuff going, and for us, it's just executing when the moments and the stakes are the highest. We have a lot to learn and a lot to improve on, which is a double-edged sword.”

Predictably, quarterback Josh Allen shouldered a big part of the blame – rightfully so – after turning the ball over three times in the second half or overtime against Minnesota.

“No explanation as of now,” he said of the second-half struggles. “We got to execute better. That's on my shoulders. Again, four turnovers today and three were by me. Losing sucks. It’s just what it is. You hate to lose, especially that way.

“It comes down to the guys on the field and making the right plays. You know, we were horrendous in the red zone and that's again on my shoulders. So, we’ve got to clean it up for sure.”

Sloppiness is one word to describe what’s gone on in the second half of games the past three weeks. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also used a few more.

“We've got to continue to play sharp,” Diggs said. “I mean, I feel like we’re coming out in the first half, minds sharp, getting after it, and then we somewhat hit a little lull and then kind of got to get back in the groove. It seemed like when we've got to get in the groove, it's always crunch time. We always manage to kind of figure it out and make a way, but it'll save us if we don't take that lull, don't take that little gasp of air.

“Von (Miller) always say ‘don't blink’ and I feel like we might be blinking a little bit, especially when we come out trying to figure it out.”

Somewhat amazingly, the Bills have lost their last six coin tosses, including two Sunday against the Vikings.

“So the ability to come out there on offense and being able to play fast and maybe even double dip -- it's been lost a little bit,” Diggs said. “We've got to work on our heads and tails a little bit, get a little bit of good luck, but we've just got to continue to play. This game has its ebbs and flows along with the season. I mean, we can't ride a roller coaster, so chin up."