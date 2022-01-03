Upon Further Review: Postseason's now a formality, which speaks volumes about how far Bills have come

“You look at the culture that we've got going on here,” quarterback Josh Allen said. It “shows that the groundwork and the foundation that has been set in the last few years is paying off from the top down. Kim and Terry, what they've been able to do, who they've hired, who they brought in, the GM that we've got, the head coach that we've got, the camaraderie that we've had the last few years and the coaching staff, too.

“I think that all pays dividends. That's our goal at the start of the year to give yourself a chance to win the Super Bowl and you can't do that unless you make the playoffs. Everything we want is in front of us. I know a few weeks back it seemed pretty dull, but again, we've got guys in this locker room that just want to help this team win, no matter what way they can and you see it pay off on the field and we have to keep things going.”

The next goal is to repeat as AFC East champions. That can be accomplished with a win over the New York Jets in the first-ever 17th game of the regular season.

“We got an important game next week – Jets coming here,” Poyer said. “What a great opportunity for us to go out there and win the AFC East at home in front of our fans.”

