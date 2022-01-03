Upon Further Review: Postseason's now a formality, which speaks volumes about how far Bills have come

Jordan Poyer can be forgiven for temporarily misspeaking Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran safety was asked what it meant to be making another trip to the postseason when he referenced being able to accomplish that three times in the past four seasons.
He was quickly reminded that it’s actually been four out of the past five years the Bills have advanced to the playoffs under General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
“I’m getting old,” the 30-year-old joked.
It’s not so much that. Rather, Poyer’s brief slip revealed something else: The playoffs are the standard now in Buffalo.
While it’s true that all the Bills’ goals for the 2021 season are still in front of them – a repeat AFC East title and advancing beyond the AFC championship game that the team reached last year – it’s a good time to reflect on how far this franchise has come.
Before McDermott and Beane arrived, the Bills had missed the playoffs for 17 consecutive years – not that any of you had forgotten that little fact.
“I think ever since Sean and Beane took over here, they brought the right guys in to set that standard,” Poyer said. “Guys come into the season, and understand what the expectations are on both sides of the football. That is the standard. We want to continue to build off of that.”
It wasn’t so long ago that the Bills celebrated the end of the drought in the visiting locker room of Hard Rock Stadium after beating the Dolphins and watching the Cincinnati Bengals pull out a miracle comeback over the Baltimore Ravens.
“Nothing's gonna match 2017,” safety Micah Hyde said Sunday. “That was crazy for us, to No. 1 win – I don't know what percentage of us getting in was – then all being in a locker room with TVs on after the game. Our game getting over before theirs. Then seeing that fourth and whatever it was, (Tyler) Boyd touchdown, nothing’s matching that. That was amazing.”
The Bills secured this year’s trip to the postseason after a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Highmark Stadium and a loss by the Ravens.
“Hey, welcome to the playoffs, baby,” McDermott said in his postgame speech to the team, to a few cheers.
That making the playoffs felt like a formality says everything about how far removed we are from the drought.
“Remarkable to see where we're at, from when we first got here to where we are now,” Hyde said. “Obviously, still have many goals in place for us that we want to accomplish this year. This is just one of them.”
Only a select few players on the Bills’ roster have been a part of the four playoff teams. Hyde and Poyer are among them, along with left tackle Dion Dawkins, linebacker Matt Milano, long snapper Reid Ferguson and defensive end Jerry Hughes.
“It’s pretty special. Being here since 2017 with this guy (Micah Hyde) right here,” Poyer said. “Obviously the job’s not finished, we're going to continue to work. But to be where we came from and to be leaders on this team and have us go to the playoffs four out of five years, it's truly special. The guys work hard, man. It's a special group. Special guys, great teammates and guys come in and work hard and so definitely feel like we've earned it.”
After the win over the Falcons, Poyer said defensive backs coach John Butler was reminding some of the team’s younger players not to take another trip to the postseason for granted. There are 39 current players on the roster who joined the team in 2019 or later, meaning all they’ve known is making the playoffs. It’s not always been like that.
“This is my fourth year out of my nine years and so, some of those guys don't really get to feel the hardships of what it takes,” Poyer said. “It takes a lot to get to the playoffs and so a lot of the guys haven't felt what not making it feels like. So, really just enjoying the moment, obviously job’s not finished, we got to handle business next week, but definitely feels good."
McDermott said he was just one piece of the puzzle, crediting team owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the resources they provide, Beane for a quality partnership and his coaching staff for their development of players.
“It’s been a team effort, the fans included. It hasn’t all been the highest of highs all the time,” McDermott said. “That’s to be expected around the NFL.”
It’s true this season has had more ups and downs than perhaps what was expected when it started. Nevertheless, all those downs can be forgotten if the Bills ultimately accomplish what they set out to do at the start of the year. Sunday was one step in that process.
“That’s what we expect. That’s what we talk about since day one,” McDermott said. “I don’t want to get too far ahead of us. Let’s keep our focus where it needs to be, which is right in front of us, this past game obviously and then moving forward into next week.”
It’s no surprise McDermott wasn’t ready to take any kind of victory lap Sunday.
“He’s a stone-cold killer in the face,” Dawkins said. “But he knows exactly what he is doing. He knows what to do. He knows how to fuel his players, and he knows how to, honestly, lead the right way. When you treat your guys right, your guys rally. That’s exactly what we are doing. We are rallying behind a leader that treats his troops right.”
The Bills have won three straight games. McDermott has talked a lot about peaking at the right time. His team appears to be doing that.
“You look at the culture that we've got going on here,” quarterback Josh Allen said. It “shows that the groundwork and the foundation that has been set in the last few years is paying off from the top down. Kim and Terry, what they've been able to do, who they've hired, who they brought in, the GM that we've got, the head coach that we've got, the camaraderie that we've had the last few years and the coaching staff, too.
“I think that all pays dividends. That's our goal at the start of the year to give yourself a chance to win the Super Bowl and you can't do that unless you make the playoffs. Everything we want is in front of us. I know a few weeks back it seemed pretty dull, but again, we've got guys in this locker room that just want to help this team win, no matter what way they can and you see it pay off on the field and we have to keep things going.”
The next goal is to repeat as AFC East champions. That can be accomplished with a win over the New York Jets in the first-ever 17th game of the regular season.
“We got an important game next week – Jets coming here,” Poyer said. “What a great opportunity for us to go out there and win the AFC East at home in front of our fans.”