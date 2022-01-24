Upon Further Review: Patrick Mahomes proves to be a puzzle Bills still can't solve

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There’s a reason Allen wasn’t doing any sort of celebrating after the Bills went up with 13 seconds left – a situation in which the game is all but over against almost any other quarterback.

“I’m thinking it’s Pat Mahomes on the other side,” Allen said. "They made some good plays there at the end, and unfortunately the coin toss went the way it went. Scoring with 13 seconds left, it was an unbelievable play by (Gabe Davis), our front five blocking the way they did, on fourth down, I believe.

“I’m super proud of our guys throughout the season, the ups and the downs. I know it’s disappointing right now, it hurts right now. You can say it's going to be better, we're going to learn from this, and it's very cliche, and nobody wants to hear that. But I truly believe that this unit will learn from this. We've got a pretty young squad, a lot of guys coming back next year. Again, we’ve just got to use this as fuel, fuel for the fire.”

The Bills will get another crack at the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season, but let’s be real – we’re not going to learn much from that game. The Bills won at Arrowhead Stadium during this regular season, and we saw Sunday that had no bearing on what happens in the postseason.