Upon Further Review: Monday hurt, but the Bills have shown they can process this pain before

It wasn’t easy to tell if McDermott was being sarcastic when he thanked a reporter for bringing up the loss to the Cardinals. On one hand, doing so is like peeling off a scab, drawing fresh blood.

On the other, it’s a reminder that, if processed properly, painful defeats like what happened Monday night don’t have to linger.

"I think it's a double-edged sword. It's a Catch-22 in regards to the fact that we get extra time to work on what we need to work on, but at the same time that bad taste is going to be our mouth a little bit longer than we'd like,” center Mitch Morse said. “It's going to be a tough film to watch, especially for myself. Then we'll go from there and be pros about it. All you can do is just point fingers at yourself. That's what we plan on doing. … It'll be tough, but we'll get through it and march on. This team's resilient."

While McDermott was hesitant to make an immediate comparison to the Arizona game, quarterback Josh Allen subscribed to that line of thinking.