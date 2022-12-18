Upon Further Review: Mitch Morse's sixth documented concussion is a major cause for concern

The Buffalo Bills’ thrilling victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium potentially came with a big cost.

Center Mitch Morse left the 32-29 win in the third quarter for evaluation of a head injury. It was announced a short time later Morse would not return to the game because of a concussion. That’s obviously a concern when it happens to any player, but that is especially true when it comes to Morse, who has a troubling history of head injuries. He has now suffered the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career and third since coming to the Bills in 2019.

At this point, the exact severity of Morse’s concussion is unknown, but those are scary numbers. If he is out of the lineup for any amount of time, it’s a big loss for the Bills’ offensive line, but right now, that is secondary. Morse’s long-term health is far and away the No. 1 concern.

“He’s the heartbeat of our O-line,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Morse after Saturday’s game. “He makes all the calls, he knows the game plan inside and out. We love the guy. I’m hoping he’s OK.”

If Morse is placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, that will limit the amount of information Bills coach Sean McDermott can share about the center’s condition.

“We want Mitch to be healthy,” offensive lineman David Quessenberry said, a sentiment shared by all of those within the Bills’ organization. Morse is a team captain and one of the most respected voices in the locker room. While his health is priority No. 1, the Bills do have to plan if Morse misses time. Against the Dolphins, the Bills moved guard Greg Van Roten over to center after Morse was hurt and brought Quessenberry in off the bench. Quessenberry is the Bills’ third tackle and has not played guard at all this season.

“Sometimes, you've just got to step in and play ball,” he said. “I just said, 'let's go, let's get some guard action.' ... That’s pro football, man. You've got to be ready to go whenever, play wherever and do whatever the team needs at that time to win a game. I give a lot of credit to GVR. I mean, he stepped in and did a great job tonight at guard and did a great job at center. He was getting everybody on the same page with a lot of communication. That's a really talented defense with a lot of moving parts.”

Van Roten started at guard in place of Ryan Bates, who missed the game because of an ankle injury. If Bates is able to return next week against the Bears, the Bills have preferred to play him at center when Morse is out. That would put Van Roten back at right guard, where he started against Miami.

“GVR was already playing for Bates, who was out, so he kicks over to center and ‘Quess’ comes in at right guard and they didn’t miss a beat,” Allen said. “They played extremely well. I’m proud of our guys for stepping up and again, that’s just kind of been the season this year. Guys going down, guys stepping up and again, continuing to find ways to win football games.”

Allen was sacked twice against the Dolphins. As always, his outstanding mobility helped him avoid the Miami rush plenty of times. One area the Bills will have to clean up along the offensive line, with or without Morse, is penalties. The line was penalized four times against Miami – including three against left guard Rodger Saffold. That comes a week after linemen were called for seven penalties against the Jets.