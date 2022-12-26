Upon Further Review: Is Stefon Diggs' recent drop in production cause for concern?

The question didn’t even need to be asked to Josh Allen on Saturday before the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback felt the need to address something.

“Obviously, I want to get No. 14 more involved and that's something I got to continue to do,” Allen said, referring to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs by his jersey number. “I'm just trying to make the smart play and throw it to the open guy, but it's not too many times that he's not open. So again, just find ways to get him the ball, get him more involved in our offense. He is the best receiver in the game.”

Diggs ranks third in the NFL in catches (101), yards (1,325) and touchdowns (10). In Saturday’s win against the Bears, however, he had just two catches for 26 yards – his lowest output of the season in both categories. Diggs’ two lowest statistical games of the season have come in the last three weeks.

In the first nine games of the season, Diggs was targeted 99 times – an average of 11 per game. He had 72 catches for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. In the past six weeks, Diggs has 45 targets – an average of 7.5 per game. He had 15 targets against Detroit in Week 12. He hasn’t topped 10 targets in any of the other five games over the recent six-game stretch, compiling 29 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns – none in any of the last three games.

How much of a concern should that be? The Bills are riding a six-game winning streak, after all, and have clinched their third straight AFC East title. They hold the top spot in the AFC and control their own destiny for a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

At times early in the season, it felt like the offense was relying too much on Diggs. Now, however, it’s swung in the other direction. Diggs was not targeted at all in the first half against the Bears, which is hard to fathom.

The Bills need to self correct and find the right balance between getting the ball to Diggs enough and not being overly reliant on him to carry the passing game.

“We want to utilize all of our weapons. I think we threw it 25 or 26 times, only completed 16 balls, so obviously want to complete more,” Allen said. “Spreading the ball around is obviously when we're at our best, but as many times as I can target No. 14 and get him the ball, get him running and get him going because he's such a special talent. We want the ball in his hands. It's no secret, you know, the type of player and person that he is.

“The last thing I want to do is force feed someone when it's not there. You know, want to continue to try to find the right guy to throw it to, but being more detailed and scheming him up, whether it's at one, two or three, motioning him, getting off coverage. There's so many different ways that you can do that and obviously I'll talk to (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey) and figure out how we can best do that moving forward. At this time, I'm not panicking or freaking out about it. You know, he's had such a great year this year. He's helped us get to this point right now. We wouldn't be where we're at without him. I know sometimes games like this can be frustrating, because he's so good and he wants the ball and as a quarterback, I want to get him the ball. So again, we'll learn from it and we'll move on from it and go from there.”

Diggs did not speak to reporters after Saturday’s game. Last week, he talked about his desire to get the ball during games.

“As a receiver, you want the ball,” he said. “I'd be more worried if a receiver didn't want the ball in comparison to a guy that does want the ball. I feel like I want to win. You know, anybody who knows me, they know I want to win and I want to play at a high level, I want us playing at a high level. I never looked at it as a thing that is selfish. I hope people don't think that. … You know, I respect this game to its fullest. So, what I mean by that is what I say and I feel like in those situations, I want to provide a spark for my team. I want us to stay in the green area and be making plays at a high level. We got a lot of guys that can do that. But when I say that, that's more so a piece of me trying to get it going, you know, and trying to stay in the right mind frame and stay on schedule. I got big shoulders. I could take it.”