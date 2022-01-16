Upon Further Review: If Brian Daboll and/or Leslie Frazier coached their final Bills home game, what a way to go out

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• 4 plays, 89 yards, TD, 1:51

• 6 plays, 58 yards, TD, 4:05

• 9 plays, 77 yards, TD, 5:50

• 3 plays, 39 yards, TD, 1:36

“Really it comes down to Daboll,” said running back Devin Singletary, who scored a pair of those touchdowns. “Coach Daboll is dialing it up. He's dialing it up.”

After a trip to the AFC championship game last season, the Bills were, quite frankly, fortunate that neither Daboll nor Frazier got hired by another team. They might not be as lucky this offseason, which doesn’t come as a surprise after Saturday night.

How much of an impression one game might make on any of the teams in need of a head coach remains to be seen, but it’s not as if Daboll’s resume doesn’t speak for itself. The Bills have been a force offensively for much of the last two seasons. The success Allen has had – he was the best player on the planet Saturday night – is also a strong selling point for Daboll, especially for teams such as the Bears and Dolphins, who have young quarterbacks in need of development.