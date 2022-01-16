Upon Further Review: If Brian Daboll and/or Leslie Frazier coached their final Bills home game, what a way to go out

Josh Allen had some time to reflect Saturday night.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback was on the bench in the second half Saturday night as his team was in the process of embarrassing the New England Patriots, 47-17, in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium when he had a chance to look ahead.
Allen was fully aware his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are considered strong candidates for some of the head-coaching vacancies in the NFL.
“I know that they've got some opportunities coming up here right now,” the quarterback said. “Things can be different. It's an opportunity right in front of us right now, so we're going to need everybody going forward.”
It’s true there is a distinct possibility Daboll and/or Frazier coached their final home game with the Bills on Saturday. If so, what a way to go out.
The Bills’ offense pitched a perfect game, scoring touchdowns on all seven of its possessions before running out the clock the final time it had the ball. Seven straight touchdowns by an offense to start a postseason game has never been done in NFL history – and might not happen again for a very long time. Of all the incredible stats from Saturday night’s performance, this one really stands out: The Bills ran 54 offensive plays, and only faced third down six times before the final drive. They converted all six of those third downs, and never needed more than 4 yards to do so. If there’s such a thing as a perfect offensive game, this was it.
“We put together a really good game plan and Daboll lit it up, just the play calling,” Allen said.
The 47 points scored ranks second in franchise playoff history behind only the famous 51-3 drubbing of the Raiders in the AFC championship game to start the run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s, and the 482 yards gained ranks fourth all time in postseason team history.
As far as bullet points on a resume go, those aren’t bad additions for Daboll, who is scheduled to interview Sunday with the Dolphins and the Bears for their respective job openings, according to reports. Social media had all the jokes Sunday about Daboll simply needing to present a one-slide PowerPoint with a picture of the scoreboard from last night.
Or, as another Twitter user suggested, the Albright-Knox might be interested in a screen grab from the TV broadcast that showed the following drive chart for the Bills:
• 9 plays, 70 yards, TD, 5:15.
• 10 plays, 80 yards, TD, 5:00
• 10 plays, 81 yards, TD, 6:03
• 4 plays, 89 yards, TD, 1:51
• 6 plays, 58 yards, TD, 4:05
• 9 plays, 77 yards, TD, 5:50
• 3 plays, 39 yards, TD, 1:36
“Really it comes down to Daboll,” said running back Devin Singletary, who scored a pair of those touchdowns. “Coach Daboll is dialing it up. He's dialing it up.”
After a trip to the AFC championship game last season, the Bills were, quite frankly, fortunate that neither Daboll nor Frazier got hired by another team. They might not be as lucky this offseason, which doesn’t come as a surprise after Saturday night.
How much of an impression one game might make on any of the teams in need of a head coach remains to be seen, but it’s not as if Daboll’s resume doesn’t speak for itself. The Bills have been a force offensively for much of the last two seasons. The success Allen has had – he was the best player on the planet Saturday night – is also a strong selling point for Daboll, especially for teams such as the Bears and Dolphins, who have young quarterbacks in need of development.
“We have to do a lot of kudos to the coaches, putting us in positions with their play calling and keeping us ahead of some third-and-longs,” center Mitch Morse said. “Every week is different, every game plan is different. In the playoffs, it’s easy to say it’s a one-week season, but I think we’ve kind of adopted that mindset the last half of the season, especially the last quarter of it. When you don’t look too far ahead and learn from your mistakes from the past because you don’t linger on them, you put yourself in a position to learn and keep getting better.”
Frazier’s candidacy is also looking good, and not just because of what the Bills accomplished Saturday. He’s scheduled to interview with the Dolphins on Sunday and with the Bears at some point in the coming week, according to reports.
Frazier’s defense finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in both yards and points per game allowed, at 272.8 and 17.0, respectively. Even after losing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night, the Bills still finished No. 1 in the league against the pass, allowing a scant 163.0 yards per game.
“We're very proud of what we've accomplished,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “When you go out on that field, all 11 guys out on defense believe that they can beat the man in front of them. That's how we play great team defense. That's what happened out there today – the mindset that we had as a team.”
Frazier, who has previous head-coaching experience with the Vikings, would be a steady, calm leader for a franchise looking to rid itself of a circuslike atmosphere (hello, Jaguars). His body of work over the past five years with the Bills’ defense is impressive.
In addition to the coaching interviews, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was scheduled to interview Sunday with the Bears about their opening at general manager.