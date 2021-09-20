Upon Further Review: Greg Rousseau's homecoming goes exactly according to plan in Bills vs. Dolphins

It’s taken him two weeks to show that was a misconception. The snap counts prove the Bills believe he’s ready to contribute in a big way right now. Rousseau was part of a six-sack effort by the defense. Buffalo also racked up a whopping 11 quarterback hits.

“Active,” coach Sean McDermott said in describing Rousseau’s performance against the Dolphins, before addressing the overall defensive effort. “Sometimes they come in bunches, like turnovers, but again it's got to work together. The coverage has to help the rush, they have to work together and I thought we did that and then I thought we did a good job of just rolling fresh bodies in there also when we can get them in some passing situations. So, I thought, anytime you can get to a quarterback like they did today and get six, that's a good sign.”

The Bills placed a high priority on improving the pass rush this offseason. While still just a small sample size, their eight sacks through two games is tied for second in the league with Minnesota behind Carolina’s 10.

“It was a lot of fun out there,” Rousseau said. “But really, even though I might get the sack, it’s just a testament to the secondary, linebackers, the D-line, all of us getting there. It was really a group effort. So, some people might get the numbers, but really, it’s the whole, all 11 of us.”