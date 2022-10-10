Upon Further Review: First career interception does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits despite big win

Talking to Kaiir Elam on Sunday in the postgame locker room, you’d have no idea the Buffalo Bills had just won by 35 points, or that the rookie cornerback had made his first career interception in the process.

Instead, Elam was focused on what went wrong during his team’s 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The team’s first-round draft pick left no doubt he’s his own harshest critic.

“F-minus,” he said when asked what grade he’d give himself against the Steelers. “Honestly, I just expect a lot from myself, because I know how hard I work. I had an excellent week of practice. I did everything to prepare to go out there and have a great game, and I feel like I didn't, so I've just got to keep working and make sure I never have a game like that ever again.”

It’s true that the Steelers were targeting Elam early and often Sunday, and having a good deal of success when they did. Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens beat Elam for a first-down catch on a third-and-11 play on Pittsburgh’s first offensive possession. A few plays later, Pickens beat Elam again for another first-down catch.

Overall, the Steelers threw at Elam 13 times Sunday, according to charting by analytics website Pro Football Focus, completing 10 of those passes for 126 yards. It’s by far the most Elam has been tested early in his first professional season. In the Bills’ first four games, Elam was targeted a total of 10 times.

Any rookie is going to have some growing pains, and that was on display Sunday for Elam.

“There were a lot of things we can take away from this game. It wasn't all positive,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “So we'll continue to work. Kaiir will continue to work and we’ve got to make sure we're putting players in position to be successful. I think we are at times, and there's times we can do a better job, too. Kaiir will continue to learn. There are things we'll go back and watch, I know the guys in that locker room and the coaches as well feel like ‘’hey, there's some more left on the table that we get to go back to work and make the adjustments that we need to make more than anything.’ I think same with Kaiir in this case.”

Elam got some measure of revenge late in the second quarter when he intercepted Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett with 15 seconds left before halftime. Pickett was looking for receiver Diontae Johnson, but the pass was underthrown and Elam was able to secure it for his first career interception.

“I had my confidence out there. I hate that I gave them that back shoulder by Pickens and that hitch in man to man, but (the interception) was something I could really just hang my hat on,” Elam said. “I worked all week for it and I earned it. I was just sinking and read the quarterback's eyes. I just tried to show off my ball skills and make a play. I was super happy. I didn't even know what to do. I've got a lot of work to do. I have to do better. I feel like I have the ability.”

“He's been out there grinding,” slot cornerback Taron Johnson said. “That's a big deal. He finally got his opportunity to make the play on the ball and he did, so I was extremely happy for him.”

Elam started the season rotating with fellow rookie Christian Benford opposite Dane Jackson. He’s since become a full-time starter because Benford is currently out of the lineup with a broken hand. The Bills are leaning heavily on a young secondary with Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer having missed all or some of the season to this point.

For the season, Elam has a coverage grade of 62.4, according to PFF. That’s tied for 45th out of 84 cornerbacks who have played at least 107 coverage snaps.

“I try to say little things here and there. I'm not trying to get in his head, you know?” Johnson said. “I've been in his situation, so really just trying to give him confidence, as much as I can. Luckily, he showed that. He's shown that in spurts. He got his hands on the ball today and made the play.”

Even when things haven’t gone right for Elam, which was the case at times Sunday, Johnson said the rookie has maintained the right approach.

“It doesn't really bother him. He's just saying 'ok, next play, next play,’ ” he said. “He knows he’s got to move on, got to keep trying to get better. I see it weekly.”

“Kaiir, he's put in so much work every single day. He does all the right things from,” defensive end Von Miller said. “I'm watching him. You know, I'm in the in the training room. I spend most of my time in the training room when I'm done (with) my work, and he's in a training room with me.

“He's watching film. He's talking to Tre White. He's doing all the things that he could possibly do to have success. When you see a young guy go out there and have success like he did today, man, it just shows you. You know, success, it leaves clues. And he's been doing everything that he possibly can do to have success. I talk to him each and every week like, ‘man, this is your week, this is your weekend.’ It was good to see him have success.”

Now, the Bills just have to convince Elam to enjoy it a bit more.

“It's important to him and he takes it to heart, which is all a good thing,” McDermott said. “I think part of his learning will be just trying to unplug a little bit once in a while and enjoy a win like this, because it's hard to win. But I really appreciate how much pride he takes in doing his job and doing his job right and at a high level. We’ll just continue to work with him and he’ll grow and we'll just keep taking them one week at a time.”