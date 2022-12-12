Upon Further Review: Dropped passes becoming a big problem for Bills' offense

Sean McDermott was in no mood to make excuses.

Sure, the Buffalo Bills’ head coach could have taken the easy way out Sunday and attributed part of his team’s inability to catch the football on the gross conditions inside Highmark Stadium. McDermott, however, wanted no part of that.

“No, that wasn't because of the weather,” the coach said after his team’s hard-fought 20-12 victory over the New York Jets. “We’ve just got to be better fundamentally.”

That’s a fact.

Drops can be somewhat of a subjective stat, but The Buffalo News charted four of them in the win over the Jets. That comes after the team also had four drops against New England in Week 13. The website Pro Football Reference tracks drops as part of its advanced statistics. It has charged the Bills with 28 drops this season, which is third most in the NFL, behind only Green Bay (30) and Miami (29). The Bills do throw the ball more than most teams – their 477 targets are tied for seventh most in the NFL – so drop percentage is a better indicator of just how much of a problem area it has been for the offense. At 5.9% of targets dropped, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL, so it’s a big issue for the offense.

“Fundamentally, we dropped some passes,” McDermott said. “We were off the mark a little bit earlier with our passing game and then just got to do a better job being more consistent.”

A good example of why drops are subjective came in the third quarter. On a first-and-10 play from the Bills’ 25-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen threw to tight end Dawson Knox. The pass was behind him, but it did hit Knox in the hands. If you’re a tough grader, that’s a fifth drop. Either way, it was a missed opportunity for the offense on a day in which it gained a season-low 232 yards and converted a woeful 2 of 13 third downs.

“There are a few plays in the second half I want back,” Knox said. “When the ball is thrown to me, I need to make plays on it.”

That would include when the Bills had an opportunity to close out the win in the fourth quarter by picking up a first down. The offense took over with 1:18 remaining. The Jets had all three timeouts, meaning the Bills could have forced them to use them all by running the ball on first, second and third downs. Instead, Allen threw deep intended for Knox, but the ball was dropped.

“I trust my players, trust our players and we had a good play call there and liked it,” McDermott said. “Just got to execute a little bit better right there.”

McDermott is never going to say he lacks trust or confidence in his players, but with each drop, it’s fair to wonder if – internally at least – it’s eroded just a bit.

This isn’t to single out Knox, either. He finished the game as the Bills’ leading receiver, after all, with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie had two drops. Going into the game against the Jets, McKenzie had been charged with three drops this season, according to Pro Football Reference. Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis had seven drops each, again according to Pro Football Reference, to lead the team. Diggs’ drop percentage, however, was just 5.3%, compared to 9.9% for Davis.