Upon Further Review: Devin Singletary bounces back from lost fumble, plays key role on game-winning drive

If there was any question as to the importance of Devin Singletary to the Buffalo Bills’ offense, it was answered Sunday during quarterback Josh Allen’s postgame news conference.

“I can't rave enough about what he is, who he is and what he does for this team,” Allen said after his team’s rain-soaked, 23-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. “I urge everybody that's watching football, if you're a young kid, if you're in college, whatever, you turn on Devin Singletary tape and you watch him, how he sprints to the ball, whether he's got it or not. He's downfield picking guys up, he's doing everything right in practice. He's running 50-60 yards, getting in the end zone and coming right back and running another play.

“The dude, all he knows is work and that's why his name is ‘Motor’ and he lives up to the name. I can go on and on about what's type of person he is. I freaking love the kid.”

So, yeah, Singletary is pretty important to what the Bills do, and who they are, on offense. He rushed 11 times for 49 yards and caught four passes for 47 yards in Sunday's win at M&T Bank Stadium.

While those stats might not exactly leap off the page, it’s the timeliness of when some of those plays were made that contributed to the come-from-behind win. With the team down to just three healthy receivers on the game-winning drive, Singletary lined up wide to the right of Allen on a second-and-11 play from the Baltimore 27-yard line at the two-minute warning. Upon taking the snap, Allen quickly fired the ball to Singletary in the right flat. The running back took over from there, dancing his way 16 yards up the field.

“I just keep finding ways to get better and to try to help the team win,” he said. “That's the best thing I can say.”

On the next play, Singletary took a handoff and gained 8 yards. Wisely, he went down at the Ravens’ 3-yard line rather than scoring a touchdown, forcing Baltimore to use its final timeout with 1:43 left on the clock.

Plays that shaped the game: Entire Bills defense rose up on Jordan Poyer's big INT Safety Jordan Poyer was the playmaker with the critical interception. But multiple other Bills executed their assignments to perfection to lead to the big defensive stop.

“He's a professional,” center Mitch Morse said of Singletary. “Really takes pride in his work, pride in what he does for this offense and we love him for it. He's been doing it at a high level for a very long time. It seems like when we need those big moments, he's one of those guys that steps in.”

More evidence of Singletary’s importance to the Bills’ offense can be found in the snap counts. He played 56 of the Bills’ 64 offensive snaps – 88%. Fellow running backs Zack Moss and James Cook played just six and two snaps, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills have complete trust in Singletary. They stuck with him even after he lost a fumble at the end of the first quarter that helped set up a Baltimore field goal.

“That's always tough when you have a mistake like that, but my guys were behind me,” Singletary said. “We kept rallying. We knew that wasn’t us in the first half, and all we were preaching is to come out and be us in the second half and we were able to do that and get the win. All you can do is keep going and take it play by play. Execution fuels the team, and that brings energy, and we were able to get that going.”

Coach Sean McDermott said after the game he wasn’t surprised Singletary was able to do that.

Report Card: Bills made the necessary adjustments to outlast Ravens in slug fight Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium …

“He does a great job resetting and sticking with it,” the coach said. “Really good football player, great intangibles. We are happy to have him.”

Singletary, who is in the final season of his rookie contract, is up to 15th on the Bills’ career rushing list with 2,461 yards, passing Greg Bell (2,420) and Kenny Davis (2,460) on Sunday. Among running backs, Singletary’s career yards per carry of 4.65 ranks third in franchise history, behind only C.J. Spiller (4.97) and O.J. Simpson (4.80).

“It just shows where his mental state is,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said of Singletary overcoming his fumble. “Most guys go into a tank and let it beat them up, but he flushes it and he keeps going. Motor is a solid dude. He's not a young guy anymore. Motor is a dog and he's shown it in and out. He understands that as a running back, you're going to fumble. You're going to get tackled in the backfield. Like, it happens, but that kid continues to put his positive foot in front of his negative foot. That's all we can ask for in protecting a running back like Devin Singletary.”

In Week 3 against the Dolphins, Singletary led the Bills with nine catches for 78 yards. Even as the traditional rushing attack has sputtered at times this season, he’s found ways to contribute. For the year, he has 17 catches – second on the team behind only Stefon Diggs – for 141 yards and one touchdown. His 17 receptions are tied for fourth in the league among running backs. He’s also rushed 34 times for 129 yards.

“It's always going to be things that you can improve at, early on in the season, later in the season, whatever it is. We've just got to keep trying to stack those good days on top of good days, address the situation, and move accordingly," he said. “We kept preaching to each other, ‘Let’s be us, take it play and play, and let’s try to execute.’ When we were able to execute, you can see the energy in the game, it just kept going.”

With the contributions from Moss and Cook ranging from minimal to nonexistent in the first four weeks, it’s a good bet that, at least in the short term, the Bills will continue to rely heavily on Singletary.

“It feels good,” he said. “We practiced those situations, and we’ve been in those situations. We’ve been on the other side of that situation. So just to come out on the winning side of it, it feels great, and it shows that we are continuing to grow.”