Upon Further Review: Defensive Player of the Year? Teammates make case for Bills linebacker Matt Milano

DETROIT – Before Jordan Phillips started his postgame news conference Sunday, the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle had an announcement to make.

“First off, I want to start with saying Matt Milano, Defensive Player of the Year,” Phillips said.

Consider this, then, the unofficial start of campaign season for the Buffalo Bills’ linebacker. Milano did it all Sunday during a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, finishing with 12 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

“We felt him out there,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He showed up, made some plays, was physical.”

Milano might not ultimately win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year – Dallas’ Micah Parsons is the current overwhelming betting favorite – but at the very least, he’s having a season worthy of Pro Bowl or even All-Pro consideration. In his nine games this season, he has 55 tackles, including 10 that have gone for losses, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), five passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack. Milano’s 10 tackles for loss are tied with edge rusher Von Miller for the team lead. If you’re looking for a defensive MVP through the first 10 games, it’s probably one of those players.

“He does everything in there. He’s tackling Nick Chubb one-on-one. He’s dropping back in coverage getting interceptions – he’s doing everything,” Miller said of Milano. “Plus, he wears 58 (Miller’s number the first 10-plus seasons of his career), so you already know he’s a really good player. It’s an honor and a privilege to be his teammate. He comes in with the energy and hard work each and every day.”

The Bills’ defense was on its heels early Sunday against the Browns. Cleveland marched to a touchdown on its opening drive and took a 10-3 lead four plays into the second quarter. On the Browns’ next possession, they moved the ball into Buffalo territory and faced a second-and-3 at the Bills’ 47-yard line. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett fumbled the snap, however, and Milano jumped on the loose ball for a crucial takeaway.

“I mean, that was huge,” Milano said. “They were driving the ball on us consistently that drive, running it, so (expletive) happens. We got one that fell our way.”

In the fourth quarter, Milano dropped Brissett for a sack on third down, forcing a Cleveland punt. On the ensuing possession, the Bills got a field goal to push their lead to 28-10.

“It's everybody helping out around me,” Milano said. “I could only do so much without the guys around me, so shout out to the whole D-line and Tyrel (Dodson) and the DBs for making all that happen. If somebody else doesn't do their job, then I don't get to create that play.”

Dodson stepped into the starting lineup Sunday in place of the injured Tremaine Edmunds and finished with 13 tackles.

“I know I've got to step up and be even more of a leader (without Edmunds), but Tyrel Dodson came in and made some huge plays, took control of the defense,” Milano said. “Really was the main guy out there leading the defense today.”

The Bills limited Chubb to just 19 yards on 14 carries – an average per rush of 1.4 yards that is the second lowest of Chubb’s career in a single game.

“We've played well in the run game over the course of the season. A couple games runs have got out on us, but overall we've been solid,” Milano said. “We're not freaking out. Media likes to freak out. We know what we can do. We're staying calm and doing our thing. We've got better ball to be played. Playing good ball right now, but everybody has got to step up and keep it going. Big game here Thursday night.”