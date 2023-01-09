Upon Further Review: Dean Marlowe becomes next man up at safety opposite Jordan Poyer

Amid all the coverage last week surrounding Damar Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals after going into cardiac arrest and subsequent remarkable recovery was one football-related question that understandably took a back seat.

How would the Bills replace him in their lineup? Hamlin took over as one of the starters at safety early in the season after Micah Hyde was lost for the year because of a neck injury.

That answer came Sunday against the New England Patriots. Veteran Dean Marlowe, who was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 1, started next to Jordan Poyer during the Bills’ 35-23 victory.

“We preach next-man-up mentality. I've been able to be with Damar for the last, I'll probably say 10 weeks, and just watching him grow each day,” Marlowe said. “In my mind, it wasn't about me, it was about playing for him. Everything that I can do for him to watch and just be proud that the guys on the back end are doing their job. So, at any point in time, I know I've got to do my job and it's the league. Next-man-up mentality and I go out there and play for my brothers."

Marlowe finished with three tackles. On the surface, it might have seemed like an odd choice that Marlowe started over Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis, especially considering Marlowe has played just one defensive snap since being acquired. That came in Week 10 against the Vikings. Marlowe has been a healthy inactive for five games, but he has a history with head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier from his previous time with the Bills from 2018 to 2020 and with McDermott with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and 2016.

“I thought he did some really good things, his rapport with Jordan back there, looked like they worked pretty well in tandem and communicating and everything,” McDermott said. “Just overall, big-picture wise, I thought he did some really good things out there.”

Marlowe left the Bills after the 2020 season and played for the Detroit Lions in 2021. He signed with the Falcons ahead of the 2022 season and had appeared in their first eight games before being traded to Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Marlowe said after the game against New England that preparing during the week was a challenge, given what happened to Hamlin.

“It was up and down,” he said. “We're the same position and for me to fill in and do the job and get the job done – you know, we're human, in the back of our mind thinking about, ‘Hey, this situation can be a little bit bigger because I'm filling in for him.’ ” But I kept even ground and with the support of my teammates and coaches and then family, they just said, ‘Go out there and do what you do. This is not your first rodeo. You're here for a reason and go play ball.’

“We as a team and a unit, like Dion (Dawkins) said earlier in the week – we're human. We're not superstars and all those things. We just feel like at a point in time, we were very sensitive to what went down and for it to be a part of our family is a little uncomfortable. But this team is built for times like that. All we think about is just picking one another up and playing for each other."

Hamlin made 88 tackles and had 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble during the regular season.

“He's been doing an amazing job,” Hyde told The Buffalo News of Hamlin before the game against Cincinnati. “Watching him each and every day, seeing how he is in the meetings, he's talking, he's watching film. It's cool to see. It's cool to see a young guy like him step in and say 'I can prove myself being in year two.' Being thrown in the fire like that, he's doing a phenomenal job."

Hyde chose to stay in Buffalo and do his rehab here in part to be a sounding board for Hamlin.

“Since day one when I knew I was getting surgery and I was out for the season, I was able to have a conversation with him and I just told him, 'Be you.' You bring something different to this team. Obviously, me being in year 10, all the accolades, it's a little different. He brings that intensity. I told him, ‘Just be yourself. Don't try to be anybody else, and I think he's been doing that.’ I'm excited for what he can continue to do.”

Hopefully, one day Hamlin can continue what was the start of a promising career. For now, though, Marlowe will get the call with the playoffs approaching. For what it's worth, Marlowe wears No. 31, which Hamlin wore as a rookie before switching to his familiar No. 3 after punter Matt Haack was released this summer.

“I take my hat off to Dean. He didn’t blink once his name got called,” middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “He showed it throughout the week at practice, film study, and his communication across the board. I’ve got trust in him. That’s the main thing when you step out there with somebody filling a role. Dean’s been here before. He’s a great leader, great teammate. He was helping out the young guys when he first got here. Now that his role has been expanded, he didn’t blink. ... That goes to the type of person he is, being able to step in and play in big-time games like this and not lose a step.”