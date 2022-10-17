Upon Further Review: Dawson Knox's go-ahead touchdown provides feel-good moment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sean McDermott could feel it.

The Buffalo Bills’ head coach knew the time for tight end Dawson Knox was coming soon, he just wasn’t sure exactly when it would arrive.

It did with 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday in the form of a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ huge, 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

That it was Knox who provided the big play in such a big moment left everyone in the locker room with smiles on their faces after the game.

“You watch guys go through the journey of life off the field, and he's been through it,” McDermott said. “He's stuck with it, stuck with it, been resilient, and then he's been banged up a little bit. You just knew his time was coming. You just knew he was going to make a big play and he did. My hat goes off to him.”

It’s true that the past couple of months have been extremely challenging for Knox. His younger brother, Luke, died on Aug. 17. Dawson Knox missed the preseason game against Denver to be with his family in Tennessee, but rejoined the Bills a short time later.

“Mental health is real,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said after Sunday’s win. “He’s battling some things and he had some things happen earlier in the year and he leaned on his brothers. He could have took some time away from football and really spent it with his family, and he decided to continue to play and continue to be around the people that love him and see him just triumph and a moment to rejoice, like ‘Damn, a guy like that battling each and every day regardless of what’s going on with his life.’ … He has the courage and the will to be like, ‘I can do it.’ Trying to just love him up and keep him in that good space. To see him have the game-winning touchdown, it’s like, ‘OK, Knox. Good (stuff).’ ”

Knox finished with three catches for 37 yards against the Chiefs. It has not been an overwhelming statistical start to the season for the tight end, who signed a four-year contract extension with a total possible value of $52 million right before the start of the regular season. In the first four games of the season, Knox had just 12 catches for 111 yards. He missed the Week 5 win over the Steelers with hip and foot injuries.

On the winning touchdown, Knox got just enough separation from Chiefs safety Justin Reid to allow quarterback Josh Allen to deliver a precision laser.

“Never a doubt,” Knox said after the game. “This is how we play, man. You’ve got to take it one play at a time and execute that play. When we do that, we know it's hard to beat us.”

Allen pointed toward Knox’s side of the field before making his throw, although the tight end said he wasn’t sure if the quarterback was motioning to him or Diggs.

“I mean, Josh threw a dime,” Knox said. “I got a corner route, Stef has a little option route underneath. The fun part about playing with a receiver like Stef is he's going to attract a lot of attention so it kind of leaves me one-on-one in some situations and I mean, Josh just put it to where no one else can get it.”

The margin of error on the throw, according to Knox, was just inches.

“It’s just one of those plays that, again, shows that he’s the best player in the league,” Knox said.

As last year’s postseason showed, the game wasn’t over after Knox’s touchdown. This time, however, the defense got the job done, with Taron Johnson’s interception sealing a huge win for the Bills that moved the team to 5-1 going into its bye week.

“It's just about controlling what you can control,” Knox said. “I mean, whether we're down 10 or up 10, we got to go out and execute every play. So obviously, we're on the sidelines cheering on the defense when they're out there, but we know that we can't control that side of the football. So it's up to us to put up points. That's our goal every time we step on the field is putting up points. So that's just the mentality we've taken every drive and thankfully, it worked out for us today.”

The Bills are atop the AFC and own head-to-head wins over the next three teams behind them in the conference standings.

“A win is a win,” Knox said. “We treat every game every week like it's the biggest game just because it's the next one. So obviously, it's great getting a road win against an opponent that's really good across the board. There were still some bad memories from this place last year. So it's kind of nice to wipe that off of our minds and to get a win and keep moving on, especially a win going into the bye week makes everything nice.”

Knox providing that feeling was a moment the entire locker room could celebrate.

“He is a tremendous worker, tremendous player and tremendous person,” said fellow tight end Tommy Sweeney. “Obviously, he has been through a lot. Everybody knows that. His handling of it has been unbelievable and it’s showing on the field. In a play like that, with that guy in front waving his hands around and with an unbelievable throw by 17, of course, but that’s an unbelievable catch by him down the sideline. That’s who he is.”