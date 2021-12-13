Upon Further Review: Brandon Beane's roster construction falls under microscope after latest loss

Center Mitch Morse, who took a pay cut in the offseason, has been a constant on the line, although he has had his fair share of struggles in recent weeks, too. At the time the Bills signed Morse away from the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent, he was briefly the highest-paid center in the NFL. He’s now No. 6 on that list, according to Spotrac, in total value. PFF ranks Morse as its No. 20 center out of 29 who have played at least 488 offensive snaps.

Even if you disagree with PFF’s grading system, which can be viewed as subjective, the Bills have received poor return on investment across the board along their offensive line. That’s on Beane.

Protecting Allen, who was an absolute baller Sunday despite the loss, has to be priority No. 1 for this franchise. He is their star, their best player, and their hope to one day win a world championship. Through 13 games, the offensive line constructed by Beane and coached by Bobby Johnson and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has failed Allen.

The Bills didn’t even attempt a rushing play with a running back in the first half against Tampa Bay. Yes, that says something about the faith the team has in its running backs, but it also reflects poorly on the offensive line.