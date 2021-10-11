Upon Further Review: Bills stick with 'one game at a time' mantra, but beating Chiefs is big

KANSAS CITY – One by one, Buffalo Bills players filed into the cramped visitors’ press conference room inside Arrowhead Stadium late Sunday night and said some variation of the same thing.

Yes, laying a 38-20 smackdown on the host Kansas City Chiefs felt good, the line went, but making anything more of it than what it was would be a mistake.

One game at a time has been the team’s approach, and that’s going to continue – even if getting past the Chiefs will take on greater significance to outside observers.

“It’s the right approach,” coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s another step for us as a football team and as an organization. Humility goes a long way. You get humbled awfully quick in this league if you don’t embrace that mindset week to week. I’m really proud of the guys for that. And that starts with the leadership in that locker room.”

At the top of that list is quarterback Josh Allen. After carving up the Chiefs for 316 passing yards and four total touchdowns, Allen didn’t want to make too much of his team’s performance.