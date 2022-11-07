Upon Further Review: Bills' offense is lacking a reliable second target behind Stefon Diggs

Remember all that talk over the summer about the embarrassment of riches the Buffalo Bills possessed on offense?

That feels like a long time ago at the moment, doesn’t it?

Right now, it feels as if quarterback Josh Allen has one person he can depend on, and that’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs. That’s a big problem, and it was magnified during Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Diggs torched the Jets for five catches and 93 yards in the first half, but New York wisely made some adjustments in the second half. The Bills had no adequate answer.

“That's just something we’ve got to continue to evaluate,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “It can't be a one-man show. I don't think it's a one-man show, but there definitely needs to be more consistency from some of the other positions and putting them in position as well. That starts with me again. So, we’ve got to put them in position to be successful. That's the name of the game as a coaching staff.”

Not being a “one-man show” is one of the more significant quotes McDermott has offered recently. It acknowledges the danger in failing to adequately have a reliable second option behind Diggs.

No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis has just 18 catches – 18! – this season, despite playing at least 84% of the offensive snaps in the seven games he’s been active for. Davis has caught just 47.4% of his 38 targets, which ranks 191st out of 201 qualifying receivers, according to Pro Football Reference data. As any fantasy owner could tell you, Davis’ consistency has been seriously lacking from week to week. He’s had one huge game (three catches, 171 yards, two touchdowns against Pittsburgh), two solid ones (against the Rams and Chiefs) and four absolute clunkers – including Sunday, when he had the chance to make a play at the end of the game that would have put his team, at worst, in position to attempt a tying field goal, but he couldn’t do it.

“I should make that play,” Davis said after the game.

Davis isn’t alone in underachieving midway through the 2022 season.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has 20 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He’s on pace for 43 catches, 387 yards and six touchdowns.

Nobody should have expected McKenzie to match Cole Beasley’s production from the last few years as the team’s primary slot receiver, but the infrequency with which Allen is looking McKenzie’s way recently is a problem. In two games since the bye week, McKenzie has played 72 offensive snaps, but been targeted just four times.

Tight end Dawson Knox has just 20 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace to finish with 43 catches for 389 yards and four touchdowns – which would be an across-the-board drop in production from 2021, when he had 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We know it's a long season. We know there's a lot of stuff we're going to work on,” Knox said after the game. “We talk about it every week, you have a 24-hour rule, whether it's a great game or a loss. So, we're going to get in the film room. There's a lot of stuff to learn from, which is always good. There's a lot of things that we can raise a level of, in terms of just our playing standard. So, I think everyone has that calm, cool and collected mindset, just because we know what we're capable of, and it's not even halfway through the season yet.”

Knox does make a good point. Some perspective is in order. As ugly as Sunday was, it’s just one game. At 6-2, the Bills still lead the AFC. Their offense is still averaging 416.4 yards per game, which leads the NFL. The passing game is averaging 292.1 yards per game, which ranks third, and the team is converting 52.17% of its third downs, which also leads the league.

So, the sky is far from falling.

Sunday’s result, however, showed there are concerning signals coming from the offense. It’s also surely going to ramp up the “sign Odell Beckham Jr. calls” from Bills Mafia.

General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed last week the team would at least look into that possibility.

The Bills’ space under the salary cap – just about $2 million – remains a potential deterrent to any deal with Beckham, depending on his contract demands. If Beckham is looking for a lucrative, long-term deal – which NFL Network reported Sunday – that could be an issue for the Bills, who have several big decisions to make in regards to who to pay in the offseason.

Beckham also isn’t going to be an immediate fix. He might not be ready to play until next month, at the earliest, after knee surgery.

Nevertheless, at the beginning of the season, the idea of signing Beckham felt like a luxury. Now, it’s starting to feel like more of a necessity for a team that isn’t getting consistent contributions from anyone outside of Diggs.