Upon Further Review: Bills now know what it's like to play under the weight of lofty expectations

“There’s no loss of confidence at all. Part of it was a good job for them, but we know we didn’t play our best offensively,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “We’ve got to be a lot better than that. We know what we have with this group. So, there’s not going to be any drop in confidence. We’re still going to go out there trying to score 40 every game. We feel like we can accomplish that if we do it how we do.”

Hyde brushed off the idea of the Bills having a target on their back this season based on what they did in 2020.

“This is the National Football League. We’re going to get everybody’s best regardless. It doesn’t matter if you went to the AFC championship game or not,” he said. “So hearing that, especially coming from the media, that doesn’t make sense to us, because we’re going into the game to win the football game and we know that was a good football team. Second half we couldn’t stop the bleeding. The NFL, the games are about momentum and we weren’t able to stop it.”

The last time the Bills lost back-to-back games was in Weeks 5 and 6 last season, to the Titans and Chiefs. They’ll try to avoid doing so again Sunday at Miami in the Dolphins’ home opener. Miami opened the season with a victory against New England, 17-16. With the Jets also losing Sunday, that means first place in the AFC East will be on the line.