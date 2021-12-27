Upon Further Review: Bills' much-maligned O-line takes big step forward in win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – There were well-founded fears surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line entering Sunday’s gigantic division game against the New England Patriots.
The flaws of the big guys up front have been well-documented. They aren’t physical enough. They don’t run block all that well. Quarterback Josh Allen has to run for his life far too often.
At times, all those criticisms have been true this season. On Sunday, however, the line came through in a big way during the Bills’ 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium. Allen was not sacked for the first time since the Halloween win over the Dolphins, and frequently had plenty of time in the pocket to scan the field for open receivers. The result was a massive statistical performance for the quarterback (30 of 47, 314 yards, three touchdowns) in a victory that puts the Bills back atop the AFC East. The Bills can clinch the division by winning their last two games, against Atlanta and the New York Jets.
“I think it was the Christmas presents I got them,” Allen joked after the game, saying he got his offensive linemen some nice watches. “They were pumped up and they played a little harder for them. So never, never hurts to treat those big guys. I'm super proud (of them).”
Faced with a huge dose of adversity because of players being on the Covid list and an injury that occurred during the game, the Bills were forced to repeatedly shuffle things around up front.
Dion Dawkins, the team’s franchise left tackle, wasn’t in the starting lineup after he returned to the active roster from the Covid-19 list Saturday. That meant the Bills started rookie Spencer Brown at left tackle, with Ike Boettger at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Ryan Bates at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle. It was Bates’ second career start, although the first, which came earlier this season against Houston in Week 4, was when he lined up as a sixth offensive lineman for one play.
Only Morse and Williams were in those positions as starters in Week 1. With Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford unavailable due to being on the Covid-19 list, depth was a major concern, especially with Dawkins not originally in the lineup.
That depth ended up being put to the test in the first half. Boettger suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in the second quarter on a 2-yard rush by running back Devin Singletary. That forced Dawkins into the lineup at left tackle, with Brown kicking over to the right side, Williams shifting to right guard and Bates moving to left guard.
“Guys being pulled out, Ryan Bates stepping up. He played fantastic,” Allen said. "Ike goes down. Dion comes back in after being at home with Covid and not really knowing much of the game plan. Not actually practicing the game plan, that's really tough to do. I'm so happy for our guys and how they responded.”
Dawkins’ positive Covid test was his second in six months. The first left him hospitalized during training camp. This most recent wasn’t as severe, but he was still unable to practice with the team before facing the Patriots.
“Practice is a necessary evil for us,” center Mitch Morse said. “We need to get those reps, we need to get that (time) in there, and then you also throw Covid, a guy gets activated literally 24 hours before the game. You know, I think that just shows his commitment to studying, to being available when his number was called when he wasn't expecting it. That just shows the professionalism he's brought, especially I think this year to the game. Kudos to him and the rest of the guys for playing great football. We didn't miss a beat.”
Morse said finding out Dawkins had tested positive for Covid a second time was difficult to digest.
“This is something that we hadn't really seen before,” he said. “He just hit the ground running. … We're all trying to grow and be better men and better football players, and I think that's just a testament to him staying mentally engaged in a scary time, right? Like, you get Covid twice and the first time it really kind of knocked him down a little bit, and then you still have a game plan, you still have to worry about your family and all that stuff. To be honest, like myself trying to put people in positions today, he didn't miss a beat, and I think that's a testament to him and a testament to the guys all around, really echoing calls in a loud environment. It was just great to see.”
It wasn’t a perfect showing up front. Williams was flagged – perhaps questionably – for being an ineligible man down field on the Bills’ first drive of the third quarter, wiping out a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. Still, given the low bar the line had set this season, Sunday’s showing was undoubtedly a big step in the right direction.
“Any time we could perform at a high level and win, you know, it's just smiles,” Dawkins said. “We'll smile for about 24 hours and then we'll get right back to it, because I believe, what, there's two more left? This one doesn't mean anything if the other two don't fall into place.”