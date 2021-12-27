Upon Further Review: Bills' much-maligned O-line takes big step forward in win over Patriots

Dawkins’ positive Covid test was his second in six months. The first left him hospitalized during training camp. This most recent wasn’t as severe, but he was still unable to practice with the team before facing the Patriots.

“Practice is a necessary evil for us,” center Mitch Morse said. “We need to get those reps, we need to get that (time) in there, and then you also throw Covid, a guy gets activated literally 24 hours before the game. You know, I think that just shows his commitment to studying, to being available when his number was called when he wasn't expecting it. That just shows the professionalism he's brought, especially I think this year to the game. Kudos to him and the rest of the guys for playing great football. We didn't miss a beat.”

Morse said finding out Dawkins had tested positive for Covid a second time was difficult to digest.