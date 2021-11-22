Upon Further Review: Bills hang onto quick turnaround for Thanksgiving game being a good thing

The Buffalo Bills have another game in three days.

Depending on your perspective, that can either be a really, really good thing, or a really, really bad thing.

After Sunday’s embarrassing, 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium, the Bills are in a downward spiral. On one hand, they have a chance to reverse that against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night. On the other, there is precious little time to make any of the necessary corrections, and the list is lengthy.

Immediately after the loss to the Colts, Bills coach Sean McDermott wasn’t sure which side of the fence he was on.

“I guess there's some bad, short turnarounds because you can't really get back on the practice field for all that much time and then there is some good to it so you can move on and move forward,” he said. “I'm not really sure which one I like more, to be honest with you. At the end of the day, no one wants to go through what we just went through. Give the Colts the credit. I believe we're a better football team, but we've got to play a better, complete game than we just did in all three phases.”

The Bills are expected to practice just once this week, and that won’t be a physically demanding session.

