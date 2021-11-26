Upon Further Review: Bills can look ahead to Patriots, but what AFC games should fans monitor?

NEW ORLEANS – The Buffalo Bills can familiarize themselves with their couches this weekend.

The team will enjoy the “mini-bye” that comes with playing on a Thursday, a break that is made all the sweeter after pasting the Saints, 31-6, on Thanksgiving night.

“It’s going to be amazing,” safety Micah Hyde said, “and Thanksgiving leftovers are always better, so I’m going to be eating all weekend.”

The Bills flew home immediately after Thursday’s win, landing in the early morning hours Friday. Players and coaches will have a chance to reconnect with their families after three jam-packed days leading up to the game against the Saints.

“It was a short week. Crammed a lot of stuff, a lot of film and stuff like that into it, so didn’t really get to see our families,” Hyde said. “So getting back late tonight, I'm sure I'll be woke up at 6:30 in the morning by the kids and they are going to be ready to play, so I can't wait for it.”

Two games in five days also takes a heavy toll physically and mentally, so recovery in both aspects as the Bills prepare for the stretch run will be big.