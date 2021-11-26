Upon Further Review: Bills can look ahead to Patriots, but what AFC games should fans monitor?

NEW ORLEANS – The Buffalo Bills can familiarize themselves with their couches this weekend.
The team will enjoy the “mini-bye” that comes with playing on a Thursday, a break that is made all the sweeter after pasting the Saints, 31-6, on Thanksgiving night.
“It’s going to be amazing,” safety Micah Hyde said, “and Thanksgiving leftovers are always better, so I’m going to be eating all weekend.”
The Bills flew home immediately after Thursday’s win, landing in the early morning hours Friday. Players and coaches will have a chance to reconnect with their families after three jam-packed days leading up to the game against the Saints.
“It was a short week. Crammed a lot of stuff, a lot of film and stuff like that into it, so didn’t really get to see our families,” Hyde said. “So getting back late tonight, I'm sure I'll be woke up at 6:30 in the morning by the kids and they are going to be ready to play, so I can't wait for it.”
Two games in five days also takes a heavy toll physically and mentally, so recovery in both aspects as the Bills prepare for the stretch run will be big.
“You got to cram a week's worth of film and meetings and whatever else you do, and at the same time, get your body back. I'm not 23 anymore, so playing on a Thursday night is pretty tough,” Hyde said. “I think a lot of us were up this morning continuing to watch film before getting on the bus because you have to take advantage of every opportunity that you get before the Thursday game. So, short week, watch as much film as possible. I didn’t see my wife or kids all week, so I'm excited to get back in and hang out with them.”
Coach Sean McDermott told his players in the locker room after the game that he was giving them five days off. That was met with loud cheers.
Hyde and his teammates can wear out the back button on their TVs keeping tabs on a couple of big games in the AFC. Thursday’s win elevated the Bills back into first place in the AFC East with the same 7-4 record as New England (Buffalo owns the tiebreaker with a better divisional record), but the Patriots can retake a half-game lead with a win against the visiting Tennessee Titans, who lead the conference with an 8-3 record, but are coming off a horrid home loss to the lowly Houston Texans.
With the Patriots next for the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 13 on Dec. 6, the hype train for what will be both teams’ biggest game of the year has already left the station.
Safety Jordan Poyer said the preparation for that game, however, won’t be any different than the 11 that have come before it or the five that will remain after it.
“It's the same every week. We watch the tape whether we win or we lose, forget about it in 24 hours and we move on,” he said. “I feel like it's almost like we're up here saying a broken record. It's like we come to work every single week win or lose. Obviously, last week was not what we wanted but we were able to get on a short week this week. … This was a good win for us and we want to keep the momentum going into New England.”
The Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five consecutive games.
“We have a challenge this week as we look ahead to the Patriots,” McDermott said. “That’ll be a big challenge for us.”
The victory against the Saints increased the Bills’ chances of making the playoffs from 72% to 82%, according to the New York Times’ calculator.
The New England-Tennessee game isn’t the only one that will impact the AFC playoff race.
Here are a look at some of the others, along with the desired outcome for Bills fans to root for based on the Times’ playoff calculator:
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: Every team in the AFC North has at least five wins, and the Steelers have four divisional games in their last seven. With Pittsburgh owning a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills, Buffalo’s playoff odds would increase to 83% with a win by the Bengals.
• Tampa Bay at Indianapolis: With the Colts holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills, fans will have to make a deal with the devil and root for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. A Tampa Bay win would increase the Bills’ playoff odds to 85%.
• Tennessee at New England: Even though the Titans own a head-to-head victory against the Bills, the calculator favors a Tennessee win here. If Bills fans are still dreaming of the No. 1 seed, a New England win wouldn’t be the worst thing, because it would give Tennessee its fourth loss, matching the Bills. Earning the No. 1 seed would likely require the Bills to win out, or at most lose just one more game. If winning the AFC East is the primary goal, however, Bills fans should root for the Titans to give the Patriots their fifth loss.
• Los Angeles Chargers at Denver: The Broncos are on the outskirts of the playoff race with a 5-5 record. They could seriously damage the Chargers’ hopes with a win. Los Angeles is 6-4, so a Denver win would boost the Bills’ playoff odds to 83%.
• Cleveland at Baltimore: With only three losses, the Ravens are firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Cleveland, meanwhile, is 6-5 and on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. It’s basically a coin flip on which team to root for in this game.