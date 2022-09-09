Upon Further Review: Back home with Bills, Jordan Phillips shines in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Jordan Phillips is back where he belongs.

That’s one of the conclusions that can be drawn from the Buffalo Bills’ season-opening, 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. Phillips was a terror on the interior of the defensive line, registering 1.5 of the team’s seven sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“You already knew that 'Big Phil' was going to go off,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said.

In the victorious locker room afterward, Phillips was matter of fact about the results – both individually and collectively – even as he made his first game back after two years away look as easy as riding a bike.

“I planned on doing it, and I’m glad it happened,” he said.

To review, Phillips had a breakout 2019 season with the Bills, finishing with a career-best 9.5 sacks. That led to him getting a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals worth up to $30 million. Phillips made it through just two years of that deal before the Cardinals released him in the offseason to save space against the salary cap. He had five sacks in 18 total games for Arizona.

The day after his release, the Bills brought him back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

“Get me back in the right system, let me do what I do, and I'm going to show you what I can do,” Phillips said.

So, what is it about the Bills’ defensive scheme under head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier that works so well for Phillips?

“This is about the only system that they let 330-pound guys rush,” Phillips said. “That's really it. Like I said, you put me back in there and let me do what I do, and that's what's going to happen.”

Phillips’ first sack came in the second quarter, when he used a beautiful spin move to beat Rams offensive lineman David Edwards and build up a head of steam as he crushed Stafford for a 10-yard loss. That came just two plays after Phillips had committed a defensive holding penalty that gave the Rams a free first down.

Phillips shared his next sack with edge rusher A.J. Epenesa near the end of the second quarter.

“We have a great O-line that we go against every day and they got us ready for the challenge we had today,” Phillips said. “I mean, that's the thing about this D-line. If you double somebody, somebody else is coming free. Everybody can win, and everybody's going to win right now. We’re just a bunch of guys with a lot of talent that work hard. And that’s the result you get.”

The NFL is a league of overreactions, so the next few days will see the Bills’ pumped up even more than their lofty preseason expectations. Phillips, though, didn’t want to put any more significance on just one game.

“Nothing,” he answered when asked what Thursday’s win will mean for the team moving forward. “We expected to come in here and win, and it was a step in the right direction.”

Phillips’ words were straightforward and to the point – as if any other result would have been the surprise.