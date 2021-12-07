Upon Further Review: All signs after loss to Patriots point to Bills becoming unglued

When asked specifically about those failures inside the Patriots’ 20-yard line, McDermott said “Just sloppy football. I mean you name it, presnap penalty, just no rhythm. No rhythm down there.”

For as much blame as the run defense will rightfully shoulder for this loss, the truth is holding a team to 14 points should be good enough to win – something Poyer seemed to be hinting at.

“You’ve got to do a better job in the run defense, and then score more points,” McDermott said. “That’s the name of the game. Scoring points.”

The Bills didn’t do enough of that Monday, and there seems to be a philosophical schism growing on how to fix that problem. McDermott wants the Bills to be a physical team, but it’s just … not.

“If you were in the team meetings at training camp you would know what style of offense I want and what style of defense I want and what style of football team I want,” he said. “That identity, and you guys have heard me talk about this before, is built in training camp. And that identity has got to embody toughness.”

With just five games left, hope is quickly evaporating that the Bills will get there. That doesn’t excuse Daboll, though.