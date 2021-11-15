Upon Further Review: A.J. Klein answers the call for Bills when needed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Klein was involved for the Bills right from the very start. He nearly had an interception of Jets quarterback Mike White on New York’s second offensive play – a ball the ninth-year veteran said he should have had.

“A.J. does that every time he gets his opportunity to go out there and play. The guy's been in the league a long time, he's been in this defense a long time,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He's someone who will go in there and make plays. There's really no (drop) with him going into the game. We're all confident in him and we trust him.”

Klein said earning that trust of his teammates is special to him.

“I hope that on a week-to-week basis, my preparation, what I do in practice and when I get the opportunity to play, how I do play, gives those guys confidence in me,” he said. “So it means a lot, because I just try to do my best to help this team win, whether it's playing” weak-side, middle linebacker “special teams, whatever it is – I know what my role is, so that means a lot.”