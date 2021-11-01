Upon Further Review: 5 questions to consider as Bills approach trade deadline

2. Either way, is the interior of the offensive line good enough?

Coach Sean McDermott was blunt in saying the Bills lost the battle at the line of scrimmage in the first half against the Dolphins. That led to a frustrating first two quarters offensively. The guard situation has been pretty unsettled for most of the year, with Ford and Boettger competing in training camp, only for Williams to be moved there when Brown got inserted into the starting lineup. While Feliciano has held down a starting job, his play has been uneven at times, too. Protecting Josh Allen is obviously huge, and the offensive line needs to do its part in opening better holes for the running game. Particularly in short-yardage situations, the Bills are not performing well enough. Adding a guard could address that.

3. Can Devin Singletary and Zack Moss carry the running game?