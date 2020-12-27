Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can't clinch No. 2 seed this week

The Buffalo Bills cannot clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's early games.

Buffalo can still win the No. 2 with wins in its final two games: Monday at the New England Patriots and against the visiting Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3 and have a half-game lead over the Bills in advance of the Bills' game Monday.

The Bills can lock up the No. 3 seed this week if the Titans lose to the Packers on Sunday night and the Bills win Monday.

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed

All games Sunday unless noted.

In as of now