Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can't clinch No. 2 seed this week

The Buffalo Bills cannot clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's early games.
Buffalo can still win the No. 2 with wins in its final two games: Monday at the New England Patriots and against the visiting Miami Dolphins next Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3 and have a half-game lead over the Bills in advance of the Bills' game Monday.
The Bills can lock up the No. 3 seed this week if the Titans lose to the Packers on Sunday night and the Bills win Monday.
x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed
All games Sunday unless noted.
In as of now
y-1. Chiefs (14-1), defeated Falcons 17-14.
z-2. Steelers (12-3), defeated Colts 28-24.
z-3. Bills (11-3), at Patriots (Monday night)
4. Titans (10-4), at Packers (8:20 p.m.)
5. Dolphins (10-5), defeated Raiders 26-25 on Saturday.
6. Ravens (10-5), defeated Giants 27-13.
7. Browns (10-5), lost to Jets 23-16.