Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can't clinch No. 2 seed this week
Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can't clinch No. 2 seed this week

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) tries to evade Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills cannot clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's early games. 

Buffalo can still win the No. 2 with wins in its final two games: Monday at the New England Patriots and against the visiting Miami Dolphins next Sunday. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3 and have a half-game lead over the Bills in advance of the Bills' game Monday.

The Bills can lock up the No. 3 seed this week if the Titans lose to the Packers on Sunday night and the Bills win Monday.

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed

All games Sunday unless noted.

In as of now

y-1. Chiefs (14-1), defeated Falcons 17-14.

z-2. Steelers (12-3), defeated Colts 28-24.

z-3. Bills (11-3), at Patriots (Monday night)

4. Titans (10-4), at Packers (8:20 p.m.)

5. Dolphins (10-5), defeated Raiders 26-25 on Saturday.  

6. Ravens (10-5), defeated Giants 27-13. 

7. Browns (10-5), lost to Jets 23-16. 

On the bubble

8. Colts (10-5), lost to Steelers 28-24.

Eliminated

9. Raiders (7-7), lost to Dolphinsn 26-25 on Saturday. 

