Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can win No. 2 seed by beating Miami

The Buffalo Bills could not clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's games, even before the Bills clobbered New England, 38-9, on Monday night.
A win against the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday at Bills Stadium would give the Bills the No. 2 seed. Kansas City (14-1) has already clinched the top seed.
Monday's win means the Bills can be no lower than the third seed.
The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3, tied with the Bills, but the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The No. 2 seed would mean the possibility of at least two home games and not having to go to Kansas City until the AFC Championship Game, should both teams advance.
x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed
All games Sunday unless noted.
In as of now
y-1. Chiefs (14-1), defeated Falcons 17-14.
z-3. Bills (11-3), defeated Patriots, 38-9. Next: vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.
z-2. Steelers (12-3), defeated Colts 28-24. Next: at Browns, 1 p.m.
4. Titans (10-5), lost at Packers, 40-14. Next: at Texans, 4:25 p.m.
5. Dolphins (10-5), defeated Raiders, 26-25. Next: at Bills, 1 p.m.
6. Ravens (10-5), defeated Giants 27-13. Next: at Bengals, 1 p.m.
7. Browns (10-5), lost to Jets 23-16. Next: Steelers, 1 p.m.