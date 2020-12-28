 Skip to main content
Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can win No. 2 seed by beating Miami
Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can win No. 2 seed by beating Miami

  • Updated
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) tries to evade Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills could not clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's games, even before the Bills clobbered New England, 38-9, on Monday night. 

A win against the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday at Bills Stadium would give the Bills the No. 2 seed. Kansas City (14-1) has already clinched the top seed.

Monday's win means the Bills can be no lower than the third seed.  

The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3, tied with the Bills, but the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

The No. 2 seed would mean the possibility of at least two home games and not having to go to Kansas City until the AFC Championship Game, should both teams advance. 

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed

All games Sunday unless noted.

In as of now

y-1. Chiefs (14-1), defeated Falcons 17-14.

z-3. Bills (11-3), defeated Patriots, 38-9. Next: vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

z-2. Steelers (12-3), defeated Colts 28-24. Next: at Browns, 1 p.m.

4. Titans (10-5), lost at Packers, 40-14. Next: at Texans, 4:25 p.m.

5. Dolphins (10-5), defeated Raiders, 26-25. Next: at Bills, 1 p.m. 

6. Ravens (10-5), defeated Giants 27-13. Next: at Bengals, 1 p.m.

7. Browns (10-5), lost to Jets 23-16. Next: Steelers, 1 p.m.

On the bubble

8. Colts (10-5), lost to Steelers 28-24. Next: Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

Eliminated

9. Raiders (7-7), lost to Dolphins, 26-25. 

