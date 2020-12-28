Updating AFC playoff picture: Bills can win No. 2 seed by beating Miami

The Buffalo Bills could not clinch the No. 2 in the AFC in Week 16, based on the results of Sunday's games, even before the Bills clobbered New England, 38-9, on Monday night.

A win against the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday at Bills Stadium would give the Bills the No. 2 seed. Kansas City (14-1) has already clinched the top seed.

Monday's win means the Bills can be no lower than the third seed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, with 21 points in the second half, clinching the AFC North. The Steelers are 12-3, tied with the Bills, but the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The No. 2 seed would mean the possibility of at least two home games and not having to go to Kansas City until the AFC Championship Game, should both teams advance.

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title; y – indicates clinched No. 1 seed

All games Sunday unless noted.

In as of now