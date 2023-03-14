As is the case with every team, roster turnover is part of the business of the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills enter the offseason with 19 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Here is the list of players, with the legal tampering window set to begin Monday:
Unrestricted free agents
LB Tremaine Edmunds -- Chicago
QB Case Keenum -- Houston
S Jordan Poyer
OL Rodger Saffold
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Shaq Lawson
LB Tyler Matakevich -- Re-signed
WR Jamison Crowder
OL David Quessenberry
RB Taiwan Jones
P Sam Martin -- Re-signed
OL Greg Van Roten
WR Jake Kumerow
S Dean Marlowe
OL Bobby Hart
LB A.J. Klein
RB Devin Singletary
S Jaquan Johnson
TE Tommy Sweeney
Restricted or exclusive rights free agents
LB Tyrel Dodson -- Re-signed
CB Dane Jackson
CB/S Cam Lewis -- Re-signed