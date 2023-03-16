It's decision time for the Buffalo Bills in regards to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie's status.

McKenzie is due a $250,000 roster bonus Friday as he heads into the final year of his contract. If paid out, it increases the likelihood McKenzie will stick on the roster at least through training camp – it wouldn't make much sense to pay out that much money only to release him without a fair shot at making the team.

After the Bills reached a contract agreement Wednesday with receiver Deonte Harty, however, McKenzie's role with the Bills going forward is in question. Harty, a 5-foot-6, 170-pounder, has a similar skill set to the 5-8, 173-pound McKenzie. The Bills could save $2.217 million in cap space and take just a $300,000 dead money cap hit if they released McKenzie before his roster bonus is paid.

However, because his contract would then be replaced by another one in the team's top 51 – which are counted for cap purposes in the offseason – the practical savings would be about $1.347 million.

For a team tight against the cap, that still might be worth it. McKenzie set career highs with 42 catches for 423 yards last season, but that production from the primary slot receiver in a pass-heavy offense can be considered mediocre at best.

It's hard to envision Harty and McKenzie both making the 53-man roster, especially given that running back Nyheim Hines also can serve as a kick returner or punt returner. One option for the Bills could be to keep McKenzie through training camp and perhaps sneak him onto the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster at the end of the summer.

If General Manager Brandon Beane determines the cap savings are too significant for that, though, he'd be wise to act quickly.