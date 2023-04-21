Doctors Tim Pritts and Bill Knight have worked together for much of the last 20 years.

At UC Health University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they remember plenty of hours, patients and stories over the years. Their intense work brings them together. In January, their work brought Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to them.

Pritts and Knight were both crucial in caring for Hamlin, who collapsed in cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during Monday Night Football.

Early on, they started to visualize what it would be like to talk about Hamlin’s return. That day is now here: On Tuesday, Hamlin announced that he has been medically cleared to play football.

“Bill and I told the team, we told the family, and we told Damar early on that our entire job was to create the situation where somebody would have to answer that question where he was potentially healthy enough to play,” Pritts told The Buffalo News.

“We know he's been through extensive medical testing. We don't know the details of that. But we were ecstatic to see that he's back. And there's a couple hundred people here – probably even more – that are actively cheering him on. We've been pulling for him the whole time," Pritts added.

UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s only verified Level I adult trauma center, and Hamlin was taken there after his on-field collapse Jan. 2. Waiting for him were Pritts, a trauma surgeon and intensivist, and Knight, an emergency medicine physician and neurointensivist.

On Tuesday, Hamlin announced that his official diagnosis was Commotio cordis. Commotio cordis occurs when there is blunt force trauma to the heart at exactly the wrong millisecond in one’s heart rhythm.

In the days after Hamlin collapsed, Knight explained that Commotio cordis is “a diagnosis of exclusion,” meaning it can’t be diagnosed until everything else is ruled out. The testing began early on, but continued well after Hamlin left Cincinnati. UCMC was not a part of Hamlin’s care or continued testing once he was discharged from them on Jan. 9. He saw multiple specialists, with his last checkup coming April 14, Hamlin said Tuesday.

“You're trying to rule everything out that could have caused him to have a cardiac arrest, and the list of what that could be is pretty long, and there's a lot of in-depth testing.” Knight said. “Some of it, again, we did. Some of it, we deferred to the Buffalo team. But it's really a big, open bucket of really looking for anything that could have caused this. And I'd rather stay vague out of respect to his personal health (and) privacy, but outside of that, a lot of tests looking for anything that could have caused this.”

There are no risk factors for Commotio cordis. Per the American Heart Association, there is no evidence that survivors of Commotio cordis are at a higher risk for other heart events, and it is extremely unlikely that someone would suffer two instances of Commotio cordis.

“I don't know that anybody's ever had it a second time,” Pritts said. “This is an incredibly rare event, and we sort of liken it to a lightning strike.”

According to the AHA, a scientific review published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Clinical Electrophysiology identified only 334 cases from 1980 to 2022.

The rarity is because so many “extraordinary” events have to happen in the same 20-40 millisecond window, the AHA says.

“It's a freak blunt-trauma event that doesn't have primary medical conditions that need recovery from,” Knight said. “This isn't an ACL that needs surgery and rehab. This is now something (where) he's recovering from critical illness.”

This also means that the three-and-a-half-month timeline to being cleared to play football is not a shock to Knight.

“Does it surprise me from a timeline?” Knight said. “I mean, it was a nice surprise from a timeline. I guess,not really, because it means that he's gone through all of his testing, he’s been cleared.”

On Tuesday, Hamlin shared how he feels that the bigger hurdle now will be the mental aspect.

Both doctors were more than understanding of that. Knight noted that it is a “well-known phenomenon” that patients may have lingering mental-health considerations after critical care. Because of that, the UCMC staff was thinking about Hamlin’s mental health from the start.

“It's something that was always at the front of our minds,” Pritts said. “Because you don't go through a life-threatening event without having some scars. It just doesn't work like that. And so, that's always part of our care in general. But I can tell you that that was part of the discussion early on, and that the Bills and the training staff have been incredibly supportive.”

For patients in general, those lingering effects can come from all different aspects of their time in the hospital.

“Just being on a ventilator, being sedated, being in a hospital bed, not sleeping well, just the trauma of the hospitalization or the critical care – there's a whole wealth of literature about the effects on people,” Knight said. “And that it's a huge part, and I'm glad that they're focusing on it, and I'm glad that (Damar is) aware of it, and I'm glad that he's speaking about it. …

“I applaud him for not only talking about it, but embracing that aspect of not just saying, ‘OK, I'm alive and I should be happy about that,’ because there are lingering effects that he is still dealing with, obviously, or that he's addressing.”

The doctors are applauding Hamlin for multiple things these days. Hamlin’s advocacy for better access to CPR and AEDs has meant a lot to the staff at UCMC.

“That's powerful,” Knight said. “Especially coming from a young man who (took) three and a half months to get back on a football field? How about three months to get to the point that you can walk into a legislators’ business and advocate for change? That's pretty powerful, to me.

“I think part of it is he's really found sort of a second ‘why’ in life,” Pritts added.

Hamlin’s mission has taken him on many stops, and those who saved him have had some big moments, too.

UCMC staff, along with medical and athletic training staff from the Bills and Bengals, were honored at the Super Bowl. For Knight, who works Bengals games, it was the first time he watched an NFL game as a spectator in more than 10 years.

More than 150 people at UCMC were involved in Hamlin’s care. Pritts likened it to a football team, all working together.

“Everybody wins together,” he said. “And that part's been really cool.”

Hamlin’s prominence as an NFL player brought the entire UCMC team into the spotlight. But as deep as the bond goes between Hamlin and UCMC, it always came with the hope that he would leave them – literally – as quickly as possible.

“It's what do you want for every one of your patients,” Pritts said. “You want them to get to the point where they don't need you, and they're back to life and thriving. And it's incredibly gratifying to see him out there doing really cool things and back to what he wants to do and have taken on this platform. It makes it all worthwhile. It really does.”