Unique on, off field: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson playing style, business approach NFL rarities

Entering Week 4 of last year’s regular season, the Denver Broncos were rolling, having won their first three games by a combined 50 points. The defense ranked first in fewest points allowed and second in fewest yards and rushing yards as they prepared to face Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Despite the momentum, then-coach Vic Fangio, who doubled as the defensive play-caller, was wary of Jackson’s dynamic play-making ability.

“It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback,” Fangio said.

Only if Barry Sanders could throw the football.

“As far as running, very similar in some ways,” Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told The News when relayed Fangio’s comparison. “Lamar is a hard guy to tackle, for sure. But he’s more than that because he can throw the ball and he’s really evolved as a passer and grown in that area.”

Grown in that area since he last faced the Bills in a January 2020 playoff loss in which the Ravens failed to score a touchdown before he exited with a concussion after three quarters. And grown in that area since last year, when he had only three more touchdowns than interceptions.

Jackson enters Sunday’s game against Buffalo at M&T Bank Stadium as the same guy in the same uniform, but far more polished as an all-around player. He leads the NFL in passer rating (119.0) and touchdown passes (10), and is fifth in rushing yards (243). The Ravens lead the league in points per game (33.0).

The first player in NFL history with three passing touchdowns and 100 yards rushing in consecutive games, Jackson has taken his game to another level this year. He will still scramble, but has advanced as a passer. He will still run quarterback keepers, but not as frequently as early in his career.

“I think he’s more than answered (those questions),” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said before the teams’ game last week. “But we’ll see what his contract is. That will answer them.”

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract, is seeking a Deshaun Watson-like guarantee ($230 million) and will head back to the negotiating table after the season without an agent. The league’s executives will be watching how the Ravens’ front office approaches a player-led negotiation. And the league’s players will be watching how acting without an agent impacts the financials.

“Lamar is as dynamic as it gets,” Bills veteran Von Miller said. “He (has done) nothing but prove he’s a total package. He can throw the ball. He can run the ball. He can do whatever it takes to win games and put his teammates in great situations to win. That’s why he should be the highest-paid player in the NFL. That’s why he should have the biggest contract out of all the quarterbacks.”

Off-field gamble?

As he excels on the field, Jackson’s off-field situation rises in importance. Because contracts are not fully guaranteed (Watson being the exception), Jackson and his family will have to navigate through a maze of incentives, voided years, signing bonuses, workout pay and myriad other common issues.

“It takes a lot to do that (without an agent),” Bills defensive tackle Da’Quan Jones said. “He knows what he wants and I hope he gets it.”

After the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Jets, Jackson disputed an ESPN report that he turned down a five-year, $250 million contract with more than $133 million guaranteed.

The history of players representing themselves is rare, and characterized by mixed results.

In 2016, left tackle Russell Okung hit free agency and self-negotiated a four-year, $48 million contract with the Broncos. He saw only $8 million because the Broncos, as written in the deal, declined the option after one season.

In March, linebacker Bobby Wagner, acting as his own agent, joined the Los Angeles Rams on a five-year, $50 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed at signing, but only two years of guaranteed salaries.

Jackson bypassing an agent is also a complication for the Ravens, an NFL executive told The News.

“Some clubs feel like they can’t be honest when they’re negotiating directly with the player because if the player gets disgruntled, it then becomes even more awkward,” the executive said.

During a common negotiation, proposals are exchanged, emotions are checked and the player is brought into the loop when talks near the finish line or can’t get out of the starting block. The crux for the Ravens: If their initial offer was viewed as an insult by Jackson, a negative tone might have been set.

If Jackson is waiting for a Watson-like offer, his wait will be interminable. To convince Watson to join their team in March, the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed contract. That has proved to be an outlier. Arizona’s Kyler Murray’s new deal, signed in late August, was valued at $230.5 million and $160 million guaranteed. A week later, the Broncos’ Russell Wilson signed a $245 million deal with $165 million in guarantees.

“The landing spot for Jackson is between Kyler and Russell, for sure,” the executive said.

Wilson had two years remaining on his contract, but the Broncos were proactive in extending him by five years to perhaps get ahead of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, both of whom are eligible for extensions in March.

“The Chargers and Bengals are both super cheap teams, so on one hand, Baltimore and Lamar will be watching, but on the other, I fully expect (the Chargers and Bengals) to do what they’ve always done and ruin a negotiation because they’re not willing to guarantee what the market is trending, Deshaun being the exception,” the executive said.

Since Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed his contract in August 2021 for $150 million guaranteed, he has been equaled or passed by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ($150 million) and Murray, Wilson and Watson. By the start of training camp next July, Allen could be seventh on the quarterback table and represent terrific value for the Bills.

Allen’s leverage was sky high after the Bills reached the AFC title game. Imagine Jackson’s bargaining position if Baltimore returns to the postseason and he has a statistical season equivalent to 2019 (13-2 record and 43 combined touchdowns), when he was the unanimous NFL MVP.

The executive said Jackson’s gamble of playing without a long-term contract isn’t injury, but how he continues to develop as a complete quarterback. Dallas’ Dak Prescott sustained a fractured ankle in his contract year, but still signed a four-year, $160 million contract as he was ending his rehabilitation. He had shown enough. Jackson is trending that way.

“Whatever happens right now is the most important,” the executive said.

And right now, Jackson is again playing at an MVP level.

On-field excellence

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau enjoys watching Jackson … when he’s at home. On the meeting room screen, not so much.

“You always have respect for what people can do,” he said. “When I’m on my couch watching, it’s, ‘Oh, wow, nice run.’ When I’m here in the building and preparing, I have an edge and want to be ready to get after whoever I’m playing.”

Rousseau is a note taker, and his midweek submissions included: “Escapes pocket to make plays whether you wrap him up or not. … Super-elusive. … Fast. … Quick. … Shakes you on the read option.”

“There is nothing secretive,” he said. “He’s one of the top players in the league.”

One play that got the Bills’ attention was early in last week’s Ravens win over New England. The Patriots rushed four and two players immediately pressured Jackson on a third-and-5 play. No matter. He quickly found a lane and ran for the first down.

“You see it all the time,” Frazier said. “Guys have him dead to rights and he gets out of it with a quick move here or a sudden change there, and the next thing you know, first down.”

The Ravens’ elaborate run-blocking scheme combined with Jackson’s pass-game progress made for long nights within the Bills’ offices.

“Absolutely, a lot of tape study,” Frazier said. “You don’t face this style of offense very often in our league where the quarterback runs the ball as much. It’s just a rarity. It forces you to dig deep and come up with ways to defend an unconventional offense.”

Jackson’s one-of-a-kind playing style forces opposing defenses to change their usual mode of preparation. Exhibit A for the Bills was practice squad receiver Tavon Austin serving as the scout-team quarterback. As a senior at West Virginia in 2012, Austin averaged 8.9 yards per carry and he embraced the plan when approached by receivers coach Chad Hall.

“Can you throw the ball?” Austin said Hall asked him.

And?

“I hadn’t played quarterback since Pop Warner,” Austin said after practice Wednesday. “I told (Hall), ‘Yeah, I can spin it a little bit.’”

Austin said he completed a pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney and acknowledged, “It’s different back there when you get behind those trees.”

Austin wasn’t drafted into scout-team quarterback duty because of his throwing ability. He ran the zone-read and used his shiftiness to give his teammates the proper look.

Defenses are accustomed to facing elite passing quarterbacks every week. But Jackson’s speed and slipperiness make it difficult to simulate in practice. And now add the component of his improved decision-making in the pocket.

“He’s developed since the last time (the Bills) played him (in the January 2020 postseason) into one of the top-tier passers in the league,” Bills edge Shaq Lawson said. “You have to defend his passing and running.”

Statistically, Jackson regressed as a passer last year, going from 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020 to 16 and 13, and he missed five of the last eight games (ankle injury). Now healthy and again in-sync with his favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews, he has been lights out.

“I think he’s seeing the field a lot better than when we played him a couple of years ago, and just being able to go from one read to the next and identify coverages and his accuracy has improved as well – he’s hitting guys in stride,” Frazier said.

In two starts against the Bills, Jackson is 1-1 with 307 yards passing (three touchdowns and two interceptions) and 74 rushing yards. It will take an every-defender effort Sunday to corral him.

“Lamar is a tremendous player,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “One of the faces of the NFL. He’s a two-dimensional player and one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”