A first-year coordinator didn’t result in many growing pains for the Buffalo Bills on special teams in 2022.

Under Matthew Smiley, the Bills finished No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. That stands for defense-adjusted value over average and is a system that breaks down every NFL play, then compares a team’s performance to a league baseline based on situation in order to determine value over average.

In veteran NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, the Bills finished fifth. Gosselin’s rankings, which are accepted as the league standard, track 22 kicking-game categories, including returns and coverage, punting, takeaways, giveaways and penalties. Points are assigned to a team’s finish in each category, with one point going to the best team and 32 going to the worst. Therefore, the lowest points total represents the league’s top special teams unit. The Bills finished with 286 points, trailing only Houston (255), Seattle (269.5), Baltimore (272) and Carolina (277.5).

“We definitely take pride in our unit,” said Bills running back Taiwan Jones, one of the team’s gunners on special teams. “I feel blessed to be surrounded by a bunch of young guys who are so committed to special teams. It's rare to see so many young guys who take it so serious and really want to be good at it, so to be No. 1, that's pretty awesome.”

The Bills led the NFL in three of the categories that Gosselin tracks. They were the least-penalized team in the league on special teams, with just seven flags for 54 yards lost. Their 14 points scored – courtesy of Nyheim Hines’ two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots also led the league. The Bills also had the best average drive start in the league, at the 28.2-yard line.

“It means a lot, certainly. I think it's a great way to represent all the hard work that we put in, starting when we came back in April,” said long snapper Reid Ferguson, one of the team’s special teams captains. “It's a testament to the guys we have in our room, the guys who play anywhere from one to all four core phases, and then of course coach Smiley.”

The key contributors to the special teams were all in agreement: Smiley played a huge role in the team’s success.

“Having coach Smiley as our head guy, man, he's such an awesome coach,” Jones said. “He makes it easy to play for him. He makes you want to give your best out there. I know that can be cliche for players to say, but I really mean it when I say we're pretty lucky to have him. ... For a guy who has never played the game, he relates to us. He's all ears as far as us giving him our opinion on how we want things to go, or just our opinion in general. That's pretty cool to have that.”

The Bills have prioritized special teams under General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, re-signing Jones, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive back Siran Neal. Those three led the team in snaps on special teams, followed by fullback Reggie Gilliam and tight end Quintin Morris.

“It's hard for us to get into rhythms. It's not like offense or defense. We can be standing around, and then your number is called,” Jones said. “There are times where we may make mistakes, but it's rare that you see guys have a lack of effort. Whenever you've got full effort every time, whether it's mistakes or not, the outcome is going to go well for us.”

Smiley took over as special teams coordinator in 2022 after Heath Farwell left that post following the 2021 season for the same job in Jacksonville. From 2017-21, Smiley worked as the Bills’ assistant special teams coach.

“I've been with Smiley for six years now, and I think I've seen it pretty much from Day One. He puts the work in, he puts the film work in,” Ferguson said. “The guys love playing for him. He really relates to the guys well. He knows how to toe the line of being a coach and being just somebody to talk to off the field, which I think a lot of guys can appreciate. I think that translates to a lot of guys being able to play free on the field on Sundays.”

The Bills finished eighth in Gosselin’s special teams rankings in 2021, and 19th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, so there was a definite improvement in Smiley’s first year.

“If I didn't know any better, I would have never guessed Smiley is a first-year guy,” said punter Sam Martin. “I can't say enough good things about him, from his coaching to the culture he's created in the special teams room. Our guys respect him, and I think it starts with that. It starts with him. The Xs and Os are one thing, but just the vibe that he brings to our room and the confidence that gives guy, that's a part of it that gets overlooked. I've been on teams with the opposite, so having a guy like Smiley at the helm, that starts it all."