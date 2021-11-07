Ugly day in penalties for Bills; here is the list of all 12 flags

The penalty flags were out in force Sunday as the Bills were penalized 12 times for 118 yards against Jacksonville.
The flag hit all phases – offense, defense and special teams. The Bills entered the game with 49 total penalties called against them all season.
Here is the rundown of penalties called against the Bills:
First quarter
3-16-JAX 30 (13:06) – T. White, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at JAX 34.
Second quarter
1-10-JAX 24 (12:39) – Dawkins, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at JAX 24.
1-10-BUF 48 (7:57) – Neal, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 47.
Jacksonville Kickoff (5:38) – Klein, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at BUF 36.
2-6-JAX 26 (3:00) – Lotulelei, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at JAX 26.
2-7-BUF 35 (1:41) – Edmunds, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at BUF 35.
Third quarter
1-10-JAX 42 (8:47) – Neal, Defensive Pass Interference, 19 yards, enforced at JAX 42.
4-12-BUF 29 (5:49) – Jones, Running Into the Kicker, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 29. No play on missed field goal.
1-10-BUF 32 (5:41) – Sweeney, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 32.
1-10-BUF 42 (3:26) – Ford, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at BUF 42.
Fourth quarter
4-1-BUF 11 (13:29) – Wallace, Taunting, 4 yards, enforced at BUF 8.
4-2-JAX 43 (10:04) – Boettger, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at JAX 43.