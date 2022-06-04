UB product Ja'Marcus Ingram traveled long road to earn shot with Bills

Ja’Marcus Ingram had no scholarship offers coming out of high school in Dallas. He had to walk on to Utah State and pay his own way his first year of college.

After two years as a starter at Utah State and two years as a backup at Texas Tech, he finished his college career as a full-time starting cornerback last season at the University at Buffalo.

So when the Buffalo Bills offered him a contract after a two-day rookie minicamp tryout last month, Ingram said it was the culmination of a dream that he had kept alive against the odds over a long road.

“It’s surreal; it’s still kind of hard to wrap my mind around it,” Ingram said after a recent Bills practice. “Right after the second rookie minicamp practice, it felt like I was about to go home because they huddled us up and said at 4 o’clock they would be transporting us to the airport. I was like, ‘Dang, they’re going to send us home. I’ll be going back to Dallas.’ But after the coaches huddled up, they walked over to me and whispered in my ear, ‘Congratulations, we want to sign you.’ It was a dream come true.”

Ingram is one of four players from last year’s UB team who currently are under contract to go to an NFL training camp in July. The other three were undrafted signees: running back Kevin Marks (Chargers), linebacker Kadofi Wright (Broncos) and defensive tackle Josh Rogers (Seahawks).

Ingram will go to Bills camp as one of the long shots, with the most realistic hope being winning a practice squad spot. But he has beaten the odds at every step of his college career.

Ingram was a late-bloomer in high school who played only wide receiver. He got only one letter of interest from a college (the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns).

“My coaches in high school said the thing that would help me to go D1 was to switch to corner,” Ingram said. “They believed in my work ethic and intelligence to go out and understand the game. It was a leap of faith.”

After one redshirt season, Ingram was put on scholarship, won a starting job and played two full seasons at cornerback for Utah State. He earned a degree in Sociology in just three years. So when Utah State head coach Matt Wells left for Texas Tech, Ingram decided to enter the transfer portal. Ingram got offers from Oregon, Washington and Washington State, but in the process of trying to graduate, his paperwork got held up until the last week of school. By then, only Texas Tech's offer was on the table.

Ingram was glad to go there. He played two years as a backup and a special teamer. He earned a master’s degree in business and education. He got a lot of practice time at safety, which he appreciated.

“It ultimately helped me see the full picture and understand concepts and how the offenses are trying to attack us,” Ingram said. “Corner is more about athletic ability and winning your one on one. At safety, you have to see the full picture. So getting to work at safety actually helped me a lot.”

With one year of eligibility left, Ingram knew he had to get on the field. He committed to Central Arkansas. But new UB coach Mo Linguist hired DeAndre Thompson away from Campbell University to coach cornerbacks. Thompson had been recruiting Ingram for Campbell. He called Ingram back and got him to commit to the Bulls.

Ingram started 11 games for UB, making 47 tackles, fifth on the team.

“The best thing I loved about Buffalo was the brotherhood, the culture, playing with guys who wanted to succeed,” Ingram said. “Obviously, we didn’t have the outcome we wanted. But being the older guy, I was able to pour into some of the younger guys, and they were open ears to me, listening to the wisdom I could give them from being at other colleges. It was a wonderful experience at Buffalo.”

In the end, navigating three colleges in his career worked out well for Ingram. He thinks the transfer portal is more a positive than a negative for college athletes.

“Obviously, if you’re just running from competition, then I don’t think it’s a good thing,” he said. “But on a more positive aspect, it gives us as athletes more power to make ourselves happy. A lot of times we go to certain schools because of coaches. The coaches are able to leave us. It puts that power right back in our hands so we can put ourselves in good situations and chase our dreams to get to the next level.”

Ingram has good size, at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, with 31 5/8-inch arms. He ran a 4.60-second time in the 40-yard dash at UB’s pro day. The Bills require their corners to play physical.

“I feel like that will be one of my strengths, being physical, being a bigger guy, it’s easier for me to use my God-given abilities and physique to make those physical plays," he said. “My mentality is to come in and compete every day,” Ingram said. “Not just with the other guys in the room, but with myself. Competing with myself is what has gotten me to this point. So I’ll continue to compete with myself and ramp it up every day.”

