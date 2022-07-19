UB product Cam Lewis feels at home with Bills – and in Buffalo

Cam Lewis has been around Buffalo long enough to refer to it as his second home.

After a stellar four-year career at the University at Buffalo, the Buffalo Bills signed the cornerback as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over the past three seasons, he has bounced between the practice squad and active roster. Lewis, 25, has appeared in 12 games in the regular season over the past two years, making three starts. He has made 13 tackles and one pass defensed while also playing on the “core four” special teams units.

“We've gotten him in some games sparingly, but when he's played, he's played well for us,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “We're anxious to see how he plays throughout the offseason as well as in training camp. He's had some injuries along the way that have set him back at times, but if he can put a stretch together, we think there's a lot of talent there. He's a smart football player. Has cover ability, he'll tackle. We just got to keep him on the field. He's been a backup nickel for us. We want to be able to take a look at him at corner as well. But if we can keep him on the field and have him in training camp and throughout the preseason, we'll be able to get a better evaluation going forward.”

This is a big training camp for Lewis, because there could be opportunity early in the season. It’s unknown if All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will be ready to play at the start of the season as he recovers from knee surgery, so the Bills’ depth at the position will be important. The team has kept Lewis around long enough that it’s clear they like what the 5-foot-9, 183-pounder brings to the table.

“For sure, they want me around and I want to be around,” Lewis said. “I like the culture, the organization, and everybody here. This is like family. I've been in Buffalo for seven years, so this is my second home. Anything I can do to be here and be around these guys, I would do it. I'm glad they're sticking by me, and I'm going to try to perform for them, for sure.”

Lewis feels like the various injury issues Frazier alluded to are under control.

“Just trying to stay ahead of different things. In the past, I feel like I got kind of lax – just being honest and open – I got kind of lax with my routine and just being tedious about different stuff that I needed to work on,” he said. “If it's not hurting, I wouldn't work on it. But now, I'm trying to switch it up. Even though my body is not hurting, I’m still doing the same stuff to make me feel good. I know I'm not going to feel fresh every day, that's just the game we play, but just trying to get my body as close to 100% every day to go out there and compete. That's all I want to do.”

Lewis still gets back to UB when he can to help out with the Bulls’ program, which is a perk of being with the Bills. He’s hoping a good training camp and preseason will extend his career in Buffalo for at least another year.

“I feel I'm in a good spot. I try to go out there and compete every time I step foot on the field,” he said. “Just give my best effort, control what I can control and just compete. I still need to work on my technique every day. Fundamentals are what will carry over to games. I’m focusing on myself and obviously trying to help the team and the defense win games.”