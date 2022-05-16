UB cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram signs with Buffalo Bills

University at Buffalo cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and Penn defensive tackle Prince Emili have signed with the Bills, bringing the total to four players earning contracts after taking part in the weekend rookie minicamp.

Ingram had 47 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups last fall in his lone season at UB after transferring from Texas Tech. Ingram, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, appeared in 21 games with 31 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups at Texas Tech. A Dallas native, he began his college career at Utah State and started 15 of his 19 games in two seasons.

He made a good impression!Congratulations to Ja’Marcus Ingram for earning a free agent deal with the @BuffaloBills.#ForeverABull | @1Love_Football pic.twitter.com/CTsOS6yKQ3 — UB Football (@UBFootball) May 16, 2022

Emili was a first-team All-Ivy League selection as a senior in 2021, starting all 10 games and finishing with 49 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also blocked a kick on special teams. His 13 tackles for loss ranked second in the Ivy League. A 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, Emili is a native of New York City.

Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer confirmed his signing on social media Sunday, and Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer's signing was announced by his agent.

With the additions, the Bills have 88 players on their roster.