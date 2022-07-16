Tyrel Dodson has full plate as key Bills backup linebacker

Tyrel Dodson has had a full plate as a backup linebacker for the Buffalo Bills the past three seasons.

He has had to learn all three linebacker positions and participate on all the Bills’ kick coverage and return units.

He says he has had a good mentor for the task in former Bills veteran A.J. Klein, who spent the past two seasons as the No. 3 linebacker on the Buffalo roster.

“A.J. Klein was a perfect example,” Dodson said after a minicamp practice in June. “I kind of knew what this year was. He was let go, which was an opportunity for me to step up. The last two years, I’ve basically been watching A.J., watching everything he does, his preparation. Sometimes throughout the week he looked at Mike (position) one day. He looked at Will and Sam the other days. He really split them up well. He compartmentalized his preparation. I watched him like a hawk, not only how he studied the scheme, but how he maintained his body and got rest.”

Klein’s release in March gives Dodson, an undrafted rookie in 2019, a great opportunity this training camp. He enters camp as the No. 1 backup to Tremaine Edmunds at the middle (Mike) position and the No. 1 backup to Matt Milano at the weak-side (Will) position. He’s also first in line for the strong side (Sam) spot, should the Bills need to use a 4-3 front.

“He’s going to have to do what A.J. Klein did for us the last couple years – be that guy who can back up all three positions,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “So that’s what we’re trying to make sure he can do into training camp. Right now, he’d be the first guy in if something were to happen to Milano or Tremaine. That’s what we’re trying to determine. Can he do that? We think he can.”

Even though Dodson was undrafted out of Texas A&M, he is not lacking for athleticism. He ran an impressive time of 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and had a 35-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump. Milano ran 4.68 with a 35-inch vertical a 10-5 broad jump, all good numbers as well. Of course, Milano plays even faster than his testing numbers indicate because of his superb ability to read and react.

“He can move,” Frazier said of Dodson. “We know it’s there. He just needs to have his opportunity, which he’ll get this year.”

Dodson weighed 232 in the spring, which he says is a good weight to enhance his speed.

The Bills invested a third-round draft pick this year in Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, a 224-pounder. He ran 4.59 in the 40, with a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-3 broad jump. One would expect Bernard eventually will emerge as the primary backup to at least one of the prime linebacker positions – Milano’s weak-side spot, at which running and chasing in coverage is such a priority.

Dodson says he knows the proper mindset required at linebacker.

“One week, you could play 100 snaps, the next week you could play 10,” Dodson said. “You just have to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. Take care of your body. Make sure your cardio and conditioning is up at all times because Tremaine or Matt can be playing in Week 4, and then it’s, ‘Terrel, you’re up Week 5.’ ”

Dodson played on defense in six games last season, getting 7% of the snaps. In a 2020 game at Miami, he played the Mike position, and later that season he played the Will at Tennessee. In the 2021 game vs. Houston he played the Will. In the New England games last season he saw duty as the Sam.

Regardless of how many snaps he winds up getting on defense, Dodson will be on the field a lot in the kicking game. He ranked fifth on the team in special-teams snaps last year, and it’s a duty he has embraced since he arrived in Orchard Park.

“I got it right away because I’m undrafted, and I knew special teams was going to be the way I was going to make the team and get on the field,” Dodson said. “We take a lot of pride in it.”