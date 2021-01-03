 Skip to main content
Tyler Kroft's wife says he doesn't have Covid, cites false positive
  • Updated
Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft makes a catch along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Bills announced Saturday that tight end Tyler Kroft tested posted for Covid-19 and had been placed on the league's reserve/Covid list, meaning he will miss Sunday's regular season finale against Miami and the wild-card game next week.

He must isolate for 10 days after a positive test before being allowed to return, according to NFL protocols. 

His wife, Lexi, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to say that her husband showed a false positive that the league "released to the world" and had "5 negative tests (including PCR) that immediately followed." She said those negative tests were not reviewed before the decision was made to move Kroft to the Covid list. 

He previously missed the game against Arizona after being deemed a close contact to cornerback Josh Norman, who had tested positive. Lexi Kroft said Tyler had given a teammate a five-minute ride home with masks on when he was deemed a close contact. 

"We’ve been beyond vigilant to protect ourselves and newborn daughter," she tweeted. 

When Dawson Knox tested positive earlier in the season and the other tight ends were deemed close contacts, Tyler Kroft was not because he missed a team meeting to be with Lexi as she gave birth. 

Here are Lexi Kroft's tweets directed at the NFL:

